Runaway Energy Prices, Fix Is Simple, So Why Are Democrats In Contortions?

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Neal Crabtree insisted that President Biden's policies "have everything to do with" exorbitant energy prices Wednesday on "Hannity." "The president of the United States is lying to you when he says that his policies have nothing to do with the prices of energy," Crabtree told host Sean Hannity. "They have everything to do with the prices going up."

POTUS ・ 19 DAYS AGO