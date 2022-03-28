ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Runaway Energy Prices, Fix Is Simple, So Why Are Democrats In Contortions?

By Authors
texasgopvote.com
 1 day ago

With current oil prices per barrel at $112.12 and the Texas average gas price per gallon was $4, up $1.45 since the same day last year, we have an energy problem created by President Biden. Increases in energy will also affect...

www.texasgopvote.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

The punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have roiled global energy markets, with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports further pushing up gas prices for Americans. Now, GOP leaders are blaming surging fuel costs in part on a decision by President Biden early in his administration to block the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: As a retired energy executive, I think Biden is to blame for high gas prices

The piece starts out by asking, “First, are high gas prices Biden’s fault?” Followed by: “The short answer is no.”. The editorial ends up declaring “…the reality is [Biden], and the American consumers, are prisoners to a fickle global oil economy. That’s not political spin; that’s Economics 101.” Speaking of “spin”…
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Infrastructure#Democratic#Americans#Keystone Tc
Bay News 9

House Democrats propose energy rebate to aid Americans facing high gas prices

Three House Democrats introduced a bill that would give Americans struggling with high gas prices a monthly $100 rebate to help ease the pain at the pump. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., John Larson, D-Conn. and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., last week introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, which would send Americans a $100 per month energy rebate — and $100 for each dependent — for the rest of the year in any month where gas prices exceed $4.00 per gallon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fox News

Rising gas prices have 'everything to do' with Biden says former Keystone XL pipeline worker

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Neal Crabtree insisted that President Biden's policies "have everything to do with" exorbitant energy prices Wednesday on "Hannity." "The president of the United States is lying to you when he says that his policies have nothing to do with the prices of energy," Crabtree told host Sean Hannity. "They have everything to do with the prices going up."
POTUS
J.R. Heimbigner

Why Are Gas Prices So Much Higher In Certain States?

Pumping gas into vehiclePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Gas prices fluctuate, a lot depending on where you live. For example, if you live in California the price is around $5.75 for a gallon of gas. But if you were to drive just across California's southeastern border in Arizona, the average price drops to $4.61. And that's just one example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Staples: Stopping oil and gas development hinders energy growth

In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, last week the U.S. Secretary of Energy called upon American energy producers to increase output “to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.” This comes after more than a year of this Administration taking deliberate steps to discourage, and in some cases halt, oil and natural gas production in our country, in addition to calling for an end to drilling during the 2020 campaign. American consumers are suffering with skyrocketing prices and feeling the repercussions of cancelled pipeline projects, halted leases on federal lands, delayed approvals for permits and the discouragement of additional expansion – poor, short-sighted decisions that are exacerbated by the war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy