ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Luke Newton Explains What Those ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Marina/Sir Phillip Scenes Mean for Colin

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago

One of the most fun parts of Netflix ‘s hit Regency romp Bridgerton is how it weaves together various plots from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels into one big, juicy soap opera. Daphne Bridgerton’s ( Phoebe Dynevor ) Season 1 romance was transformed into a family affair introducing us to her other siblings. Penelope Featherington ( Nicola Coughlan ) got to be more than a wallflower from Day 1. And Marina Thompson ( Ruby Barker ), a character who barely pops up in Book 5, is allowed to be a full three-dimensional character with hopes, dreams, and sorrows.

So it was absolutely great to see Bridgerton double down on its world-building in Season 2. Case in point: Colin Bridgerton ( Luke Newton ) sees to some unfinished business and checks up on his Season 1 love interest, Marina, in Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 4 “Victory.” Now known as Lady Crane, Marina lives in a beautiful country house with her kind, geeky husband Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) and her twin babies, Oliver and Amanda. In these scenes, Bridgerton didn’t just remember a couple of its Season 1 side characters, but was able to give a portrait of what most marriages of this era looked like. You know, not romantic or sexy.

When Marina Thompson first popped up as a distant “Featherington cousin” in Bridgerton Season 1, it caught many book readers off-guard. Marina only actually appears in the prologue of Book 5. Her story is designed to be background for a future Bridgerton sibling’s romance. However by exploring her backstory within the show, Bridgerton was able to show viewers the stakes of finding the right match in the marriage mart. A woman who falls in love and finds herself unmarried and pregnant faces literal ruin. It doesn’t matter that Marina’s true love, George Crane, died in battle. She has to be married or else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMGp1_0es46vlM00 Photo: Netflix

This spurs Marina to ensnare the sweet, besotted Colin Bridgerton. A lovelorn Penelope spills Marina’s secret in the pages of Lady Whistledown because she decides she would rather see her friend ruined than see her crush, Colin, enter a marriage without knowing the truth. He jilts his would-be bride. Marina’s only salvation comes when George’s honorable younger brother, the new Sir Crane, decides to honor his dead brother’s promise. Marina is reluctant to marry the man, but is pressured when everyone around her points out how damn nice he is.

Bridgerton Season 2 seems to treat Marina’s story as completely wrapped up. That is, until Colin decides to pay her a visit. Does he still hold a flame for her? Is he worried he doomed her to a horrible husband? Bridgerton star Luke Newton told Decider that he saw the encounter as important for Colin’s coming-of-age in the series.

“I think it was good for Colin to put that to bed. It does mean that he’s kind of blocked off any romantic thoughts moving forward, so he’s kind of put that whole side of his life to a pause because I think he knew that he was rushing into things previously,” Newton said. “But [that visit] has kind of sparked an interest in finding his next ambition, his next purpose, what he wants to do, becoming a man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxmi8_0es46vlM00 Photo: Netflix

Ironically, Newton thought that Colin’s interactions with Sir Phillip were more important to his character’s development than his reunion with Marina.

More On: Bridgerton What is the Queen Sniffing on 'Bridgerton'? 'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Open Up About the "Exciting" and "Terrifying" Future of Penelope and Colin 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Hasty Resolutions 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Into The Fire

“[Sir Phillip is] very much settled in his life and [Colin] met him and thought, ‘What if I could be a little bit more like that? Then maybe it wouldn’t have turned out the way it was,'” Newton mused.

“It was really fun to work with Chris, who plays Sir Phillip. We hadn’t worked together last time. We actually first met at the wrap party of Season 1. So then to come back and to be on set for a few days with him was really fun,” Newton said. “And as the stories in the books go, his character returns many times so we’ll see what happens with that character…”

Newton added that the budding bromance let the audience “see a little geekier side to Colin.”

“You would just say, ‘Oh, he’s a charming young man with a good wit,'” Newton said. “But actually he’s a bit of a geek, which is quite nice.”

We’ll have to wait for Bridgerton Season 3 to see if Marina and Sir Phillip will return for another impromptu cameo or if the showrunners will opt to save their return for the romance covered in Book 5…

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Grantchester star reveals shock illness for beloved character in season seven

Grantchester star Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that her character, Mrs Chapman, will receive a troubling medical diagnosis in the upcoming episodes of season seven. In a recent interview, the actress explained that Mrs C will get a visit from the doctor in the current series and that her illness will put pressure on her relationship with Jack.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How S.W.A.T. Star And New Director Lina Esco Feels About The Show Hitting The 100 Episode Milestone This Season

CBS procedural S.W.A.T. will hit the 100-episode milestone in just a couple of weeks. It's a big achievement and one that the show's stars have plenty of feelings about. Series alum Lina Esco, who actually directed the 99th episode, recently opened up about the milestone and what it was like to film it after directing her own episode of the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Addresses That 'New Blood' Episode Surprise (Exclusive)

Dexter: New Blood might have wrapped up this past January leaving fans shocked and saddened by the antihero's ultimate fate, but it was the show's decision to play one of his band's songs during the end credits of one particular episode that left series star Michael C. Hall just as surprised as audiences. During the end credits of the series' fifth offering titled "Runaway," the twisty episode's conclusion was followed by credits featuring the song "Ketamine," written and sung by Hall with his band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum — the avant-indie supergroup with Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Luke Newton
Variety

‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie at Paramount Plus Adds Five to Cast, Including Returning Stars Ian Bohen and Khylin Rhambo

Click here to read the full article. The “Teen Wolf” revival movie at Paramount Plus has added five actors to the cast, including multiple returning stars of the original series. The new cast members are: Ian Bohen returning as Peter Hale; Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, fifteen year-old son of Derek Hale; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida; Khylin Rhambo returning as Mason Hewitt; and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang. Nakanishi had also previously been in the original “Teen Wolf” in a different role, appearing in two episodes of Season 3. The quintet joins previously announced stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regency
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Skylar Astin in Recurring Role

The latest Grey’s Anatomy casting has us hoping that the ABC medical drama gets just a bit musical, if only briefly. Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will recur, starting with the March 24 episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” according to Variety. His character, Todd Eames, has a PhD in environmental sciences. Described as “charming and handsome with a gentle soul,” he “loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.”
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Lori, Carl And Judith Grimes Actors Share Fun Pic Together, But Does It Count As A Reunion?

As The Walking Dead lurches forward towards the end of its eleven-season run, fans are still waiting for answers about what happened to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, while still pulling for Cailey Fleming’s Judith to make it through to hopefully reunite with both him and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. While it’s still completely unknown how any of that will pan out, considering the Rick-centered movie sitch still hasn’t come to fruition, the rest of the Grimes family recently came together off-screen for a lovely sort-of-a-reunion, and there’s thankfully some visual evidence!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Adds Paul Wesley as Kirk for Season 2 (PHOTO)

The series premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is still about a month and a half away, but we already know when we’ll be seeing James T. Kirk. Paramount+ has announced that Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) has been cast in the iconic role for Season 2 of the Star Trek series. The character was first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series and played by William Shatner. Check out a first look at Wesley as Kirk above.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Star in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead universe is expanding once more. Longtime stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to lead a new spinoff series, Isle of the Dead, AMC announced Monday. Set in the Walking Dead world, Cohan and Morgan reprise their beloved characters, Maggie and Negan. The first season, consisting of six episodes, is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alice Eve To Headline CBS’ ‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler. Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it. Eve’s Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Oscars In Memoriam 2022: Who is Most “Important” Celebrity That Died In The Last Year?

The 2022 Oscars are being held tonight, and we already know what the most important moment of the evening is going to be: Best Picture? Nope. Barely anyone saw any of ’em, and I’d be willing to wager that no one will remember who won two years from now. The Hosts? Let’s be real, splitting hosting duties three ways is essentially a vote of “no confidence” that any one of them could hold our attention on their own. Denzel giving Samuel L. Jackson an honorary Oscar? The geniuses who produce the lowly-rated ceremony didn’t think that epic moment was worthy of your time this evening....
MUSIC
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: Is Meredith in love with Nick?

Every once in a while, Shondaland likes to take her show on the road. It's important to experience our favorite doctors outside the walls of Grey Sloan Memorial. These are the instances when we learn about the characters' hopes, dreams, and eventually what's bothering them enough to take a few vacation days for themselves.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bridgerton: Three different actors play Lady Whistledown, star reveals

Claudia Jessie has revealed that a third actor also plays Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton.Netflix’s period drama is set in Regency-era England, where a mysterious, Gossip Girl-esque figure starts anonymously releasing pamphlets of chatter about the young men and women of high society.The character is voiced by Julie Andrews and, in the season one finale, revealed to be none other than Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).In a behind-the-scenes video from season two, Coughlan and Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise Bridgerton) show fans around the set.Visiting Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) home, Jessie points out the paintings on the wall, saying: “The woman...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy