Luke Newton Explains What Those ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Marina/Sir Phillip Scenes Mean for Colin

One of the most fun parts of Netflix ‘s hit Regency romp Bridgerton is how it weaves together various plots from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels into one big, juicy soap opera. Daphne Bridgerton’s ( Phoebe Dynevor ) Season 1 romance was transformed into a family affair introducing us to her other siblings. Penelope Featherington ( Nicola Coughlan ) got to be more than a wallflower from Day 1. And Marina Thompson ( Ruby Barker ), a character who barely pops up in Book 5, is allowed to be a full three-dimensional character with hopes, dreams, and sorrows.

So it was absolutely great to see Bridgerton double down on its world-building in Season 2. Case in point: Colin Bridgerton ( Luke Newton ) sees to some unfinished business and checks up on his Season 1 love interest, Marina, in Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 4 “Victory.” Now known as Lady Crane, Marina lives in a beautiful country house with her kind, geeky husband Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) and her twin babies, Oliver and Amanda. In these scenes, Bridgerton didn’t just remember a couple of its Season 1 side characters, but was able to give a portrait of what most marriages of this era looked like. You know, not romantic or sexy.

When Marina Thompson first popped up as a distant “Featherington cousin” in Bridgerton Season 1, it caught many book readers off-guard. Marina only actually appears in the prologue of Book 5. Her story is designed to be background for a future Bridgerton sibling’s romance. However by exploring her backstory within the show, Bridgerton was able to show viewers the stakes of finding the right match in the marriage mart. A woman who falls in love and finds herself unmarried and pregnant faces literal ruin. It doesn’t matter that Marina’s true love, George Crane, died in battle. She has to be married or else.

This spurs Marina to ensnare the sweet, besotted Colin Bridgerton. A lovelorn Penelope spills Marina’s secret in the pages of Lady Whistledown because she decides she would rather see her friend ruined than see her crush, Colin, enter a marriage without knowing the truth. He jilts his would-be bride. Marina’s only salvation comes when George’s honorable younger brother, the new Sir Crane, decides to honor his dead brother’s promise. Marina is reluctant to marry the man, but is pressured when everyone around her points out how damn nice he is.

Bridgerton Season 2 seems to treat Marina’s story as completely wrapped up. That is, until Colin decides to pay her a visit. Does he still hold a flame for her? Is he worried he doomed her to a horrible husband? Bridgerton star Luke Newton told Decider that he saw the encounter as important for Colin’s coming-of-age in the series.

“I think it was good for Colin to put that to bed. It does mean that he’s kind of blocked off any romantic thoughts moving forward, so he’s kind of put that whole side of his life to a pause because I think he knew that he was rushing into things previously,” Newton said. “But [that visit] has kind of sparked an interest in finding his next ambition, his next purpose, what he wants to do, becoming a man.”

Ironically, Newton thought that Colin’s interactions with Sir Phillip were more important to his character’s development than his reunion with Marina.

“[Sir Phillip is] very much settled in his life and [Colin] met him and thought, ‘What if I could be a little bit more like that? Then maybe it wouldn’t have turned out the way it was,'” Newton mused.

“It was really fun to work with Chris, who plays Sir Phillip. We hadn’t worked together last time. We actually first met at the wrap party of Season 1. So then to come back and to be on set for a few days with him was really fun,” Newton said. “And as the stories in the books go, his character returns many times so we’ll see what happens with that character…”

Newton added that the budding bromance let the audience “see a little geekier side to Colin.”

“You would just say, ‘Oh, he’s a charming young man with a good wit,'” Newton said. “But actually he’s a bit of a geek, which is quite nice.”

We’ll have to wait for Bridgerton Season 3 to see if Marina and Sir Phillip will return for another impromptu cameo or if the showrunners will opt to save their return for the romance covered in Book 5…