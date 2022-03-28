ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s worst wax museum will melt your brain

By New York Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Welcome to the Wizarding World of Weird! Wax figures of the “Harry Potter” cast, Leonardo DiCaprio and more barely resemble their famous faces at the Polonia Wax Museum in Krakow, Poland. The shocking video is almost as bad this Rihanna mannequin at Madame Tussauds .

RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Worst Person in the World

For a director obsessed with questions of fate, power, choice and consequences, Joachim Trier's largely realistic suite of work focused on the everyday might not seem like the most natural mode. But with the exception of 2017's. Thelma, the Norwegian director has routinely plied renderings of everyday life to explore...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
ohmymag.co.uk

Auschwitz: An inmate's secret message is deciphered 70 years later

A competent historian decoded a 1944 letter recovered in 1980 from the Auschwitz concentration camp, which is currently located in German-controlled Poland. Continue reading to learn more about the letter's startling contents. An incredible discovery. Marcel Nadjari was imprisoned in Auschwitz in 1944. As a tribute to the atrocities faced...
POLAND
96.5 KVKI

Did Demi Lovato Buy Fake ‘Ancient Egyptian Artifacts’?

Are Demi Lovato's new "ancient Egyptian artifacts" the real deal?. This past weekend, the "Confident" singer shared a series of Instagram Stories where they showed off cuneiform tablets, ankhs, glazed shabtis and other antiquities that allegedly date back millennia. "I’m so excited, some really incredible things came in the mail...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Phantom of the Open review – in praise of the world’s worst sportsman

Shipyard crane operator Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) is contemplating a career change. When he chances upon a game of golf while watching TV one evening, he’s launched into a new world. Literally. Director Craig Roberts plonks Flitcroft into a surreal dream sequence in which the character ascends an Astroturf staircase in his dressing gown and slippers. He’s flung around the world like a golf ball, dizzy with the sense of possibility.
MOVIES
Travel + Leisure

This Brand-new Palace Hotel in Croatia Is Right on the Water — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

When checking in to the new Palazzo Rainis, you might wonder: Is this Croatia or is it Italy? In a way, it's both. Opening to guests on Mar. 25, the boutique hotel is located in the historic Croatian seaside city of Novigrad, but it's housed in a new building designed in the style of neo-Renaissance Venetian palazzos. That's because the property's original owner, Giovanni Rainis was, perhaps unsurprisingly, from Venice. At the turn of the 20th century, he built his own villa on this site in the same style, though that building no longer exists. But thanks to Croatian architecture studio Atellior, the villa has been reconstructed, expanded, and converted into a luxe boutique hotel.
LIFESTYLE
