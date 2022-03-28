Residents urge more spending at Tolland budget hearing

TOLLAND — Residents urged town officials to support increased funding for town services and employees at a public hearing on the town manager’s proposed combined town and school budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year last week.

The hearing Thursday featured a presentation of the proposed $55.1 million budget from interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock, who is proposing a 3.25% spending increase from this year.

The proposed budget also includes a tax rate decrease from 37.11 mills to 36.87 mills because of the largest grand list increase in 10 years, Hancock said at the hearing.

“This is what makes it easier for me to try to take everything into account to be able to cover the needs of the town while giving tax breaks to everyone,” Hancock said.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

According to Hancock’s presentation, the reduced tax rate needed to fund the proposed budget would result in the average property owner paying $43 less in taxes annually, or $3.58 monthly.

Funding for additional town positions is in the proposed budget, including an emergency medical officer, public works laborer, and part time administrative positions for both the senior center and parks and recreation department.

Residents who attended the meeting urged town officials to keep the increased spending and new positions in the proposed budget.

“It’s about time that we’ve had an entire budget,” resident Kate Howard-Bender told the hearing.

She said the town has had “too many years of too many cuts” and should do right by town employees.

Resident Heather McCann echoed these concerns, saying the opposition to any tax increase at all is doing a disservice to the community at large.

“If we don’t fund our schools adequately or provide for our services appropriately, what value do we have? Why would people live, work or play here?” McCann asked.

McCann said for those who struggle to pay taxes the town provides relief programs that are underutilized.

Board of Education member Jennifer Gallichant also spoke at the hearing, saying that a significant amount of the proposed budget increase is justified because it is for school staff compensation.

“It is well deserved, it is fair and it is necessary,” Gallichant said, noting that over the last few years, the school staff has been “stretched to its limits.”

Under Hancock’s proposed budget, $42.04 million would go to the schools, a 2.99% increase from last year.

The town’s operating budget would total $13.11 million, up 3.98% from last year.

The Town Council plans to adopt a final proposed budget during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall and virtually.

The town will hold an annual budget presentation meeting on April 18 at the library before a spending plan goes to referendum May 3.