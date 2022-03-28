ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia War Memorial reaches out to surviving Vietnam vets

By Brendan King
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08S3EB_0es3yMLd00

RICHMOND, Va. — Decades of history line the walls at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. Etched in stone are the names of nearly 1,500 Virginians who died during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Clay Mountcastle and his memorial staff are planning to present a story and a face along with the names.

The future exhibit is titled “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience.”

The researchers are accepting photographs taken of surviving Virginia veterans during the Vietnam War.

Mountcastle recalled flipping through his father’s old photo albums during his time serving in the military.

“I was a son of a Vietnam veteran,” the director of the South Belvidere Street memorial said. “I remember my dad’s photo albums kind of going through them and seeing the interesting pictures of him in places like the central highlands of Vietnam.”

The exhibit will open on January 27, 2023, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.

The event marks the official end of the United States' involvement in the war.

WTVR
The Virginia War Memorial

“We will take their candid photo and then we will have a professionally done portrait of them now,” Mountcastle said. “It’s going to be part of a comprehensive exhibit that captures their images. We will capture some of their stories. We will be able to interview them and record some of their thoughts just as life as a Vietnam veteran over the last 50 years.”

The memorial staff has interviewed countless Virginians who fought in Vietnam in the past. Those veterans shared stories.

“It’s always scary when somebody is shooting at you,” army veteran Philip Cary Shelton said. “I was flying one day and the guy I was flying with got killed. It made it kind of personal. His name is up on the wall out there right now.”

Mountcastle hoped to collect many more stories and memories from the war. The memorial will accept photos online and by mail until April 30.

“This is a way to say thank you that has been delayed in a lot of ways,” Mountcastle said. “An overdue thank you to those who served in Vietnam.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Virginians
FOX8 News

Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg may be getting a new name. The North Carolina military installation, along with eight other bases in the United States, are subject to a rename under The Naming Commission due to their commemoration of the Confederacy, a news release said Thursday. The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WRAL

I-85 closed between North Carolina and Virginia

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were closed Wednesday morning between North Carolina and Virginia after a truck carrying a 10,000 gallon propane tank overturned.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
Army Times

What veterans and service members need to know about military discharge upgrades

You have spent countless years of your life serving your country with honor and distinction, only to find yourself facing a discharge less than fully honorable due to misconduct. Your retirement could be lost, the education benefits you earned are now gone and your entitlement to other Department of Veterans Affairs benefits has been stripped away as well.
MILITARY
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy