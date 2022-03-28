ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Souvenir plots a 90s-style coffee shop in the old Sack’s space

By Eve Batey
berkeleyside.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2020, the once bustling cafe at 2701 College Ave. has been silent — Sack’s, an Elmwood coffee shop popular with students, locals and thespians from the nearby Berkeley Playhouse closed its doors in December 2020, capping off 11 years of laptop workers leaning on coffee-sack pillows. But there’s big news...

www.berkeleyside.org

