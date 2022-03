CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Since the late 1800s, Cincinnati has been at the heart of Reform Judaism in America. Hebrew Union College was the first permanent Jewish college in America, founded in 1875. It remains the leading Jewish seminary in North America. However, due to declining enrollment and revenue in recent years, HUC’s board is now considering no longer admitting rabbinical students to the Cincinnati campus.

