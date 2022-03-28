ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla is one of only 11 stocks in the S&P 500, excluding energy, that enjoys this critical support

By Philip van Doorn
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Analysts’ consensus estimate for Tesla’s 2022 earnings per share has increased 24% this year. Getty Images

A stock split for a rapidly growing company can be a catalyst for its shares. Even though the split doesn’t really change anything, a lower price can make a stock more attractive to some investors and make it eligible to be included in certain indexes and funds that track them.

rose 8% on March 28 after the company said it would ask shareholders to approve a plan to increase its number of shares. Tesla said the move would be needed “to enable a stock split.”

What might be more important for long-term investors considering Tesla’s stock is that its gigafactory in Berlin has opened, adding an estimated 500,000 electric vehicles to the company’s annual production capacity.

The opening of Tesla’s third factory, during a time of such high demand for its vehicles, raises a very interesting question, considering that its stock was down 4% for 2022 through the close March 25: How much more of a profit can Tesla earn on this increased capacity?

The answer is that the consensus 2022 earnings-per-share estimate for Tesla, among analysts polled by FactSet, has increased 24% to $10.87 from $8.78 at the end of 2021.

To illustrate how dramatic that increase is, let’s look at a chart. Keeping in mind that Tesla’s stock with the early gain March 28 is essentially flat this year, check out what has happened with its forward price-to-earnings ratio (based on the increasing consensus 2022 EPS estimate):

FactSet

Tesla’s P/E has been nearly cut in half. A P/E of 97.7, based on expected earnings for 2022, is very high when compared to a weighted P/E of 20.2 for the S&P 500

. But as we have seen with Amazon.com Inc.

over the decades, a high P/E for a rapidly growing company won’t necessarily place a drag on its stock.

A look at consensus sales-per-share and EPS estimates for Tesla and the index illustrates how much more growth analysts expect for Tesla:

Sales

First, here are consensus estimates for Tesla’s annual sales, in millions, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2024:

Sales – 2021 Est. sales – 2022 Est. sales – 2023 Est. sales – 2024 Est. 3-year CAGR

Tesla Inc. $53,823 $83,697 $108,482 $134,051 35.6%

Compare that to the same for the S&P 500, based on weighted consensus estimates for sales per share:

Est. sales per share – 2021 Est. sales per share – 2022 Est. sales per share – 2023 Est. sales per share – 2024 Est. 3-year CAGR

S&P 500 Index $1,574.08 $1,708.54 $1,803.62 $1,906.69 6.6%

Earnings

Now let’s make the same comparison for EPS estimates:

EPS – 2021 Est. EPS – 2022 Est. EPS – 2023 Est. EPS – 2024 Three-year Est. EPS CAGR

Tesla Inc. $4.90 $10.87 $14.31 $15.18 45.8%

S&P 500 Index $206.28 $225.51 $247.74 $275.00 10.1%

For the index, the 2021 EPS and sales numbers are estimates, because many of the companies in the S&P 500 have fiscal years that don’t match the calendar year.

Other large increases to EPS estimates this year

Among the sectors of the S&P 500, energy has been this year’s best performer because the price of West Texas crude oil

, based on continuous forward-month contracts, increased 49% through March 25. So that sector has also had the largest increase in EPS estimates.

Leaving the energy sector aside, these 11 companies, including Tesla, have had their consensus EPS estimates for calendar 2022 increase by more than 20%:

Company Ticker Industry Estimated EPS – 2022 Estimated EPS – 2022 – Dec. 31, 2021 Increase

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD Semiconductors $4.01 $3.34 20.1%

Don’t miss: The Federal Reserve’s big policy shift points to good times for bank stocks

