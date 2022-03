Raiders softball team played a four-game series Sunday against the Griffins at Robb Field. They lost both games. Game one score was 3-1. The second game score was 7-2. Shippensburg (11-9) totaled 11 hits in the doubleheader but could not take advantage of a two-hit advantage in Game 1 and having the bases loaded twice in Game 2 but scoring no runs. Seton Hill (20-3) had 15 hits on the day and committed no errors.

