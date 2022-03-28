ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tomlin speaks out on minority hirings at NFL owners meeting

By BARRY WILNER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkIcu_0es3wD3000
NFL Owners Meeting Football Pittsburgh Steelers football head coach Mike Tomlin, second left, arrives to speak to journalists at a coaches press availability during the NFL owner's meeting, Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell)

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Mike Tomlin says he did not hire Brian Flores as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of sympathy for the former Miami Dolphins head coach.

Tomlin, who like Flores is African American, did so because Flores is "a good coach." That Flores had sued the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos — claiming racist hiring practices, did not dissuade the long-time Steelers coach in any way, Tomlin said Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

A member of the league's powerful competition committee and one of the most influential coaches in the sport, Tomlin spoke strongly about the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL. He, Houston's Lovie Smith, Miami's Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, the Jets' Robert Saleh and the Commanders' Ron Rivera are the five minority head coaches among the 32 teams. About 70% of the players are Black.

“I haven’t been in any discussions and no, I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. ”I’m more of a show me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.

"I think that we've pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we've done a lot of beneficial things," Tomlin added of adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 to enhance job opportunities for minorities. "But we've got to land the plane. We've got to hire capable candidates."

That, in Tomlin's estimation and actions, includes Flores, whose lawsuit has been a major topic this offseason. Flores was fired by the Dolphins despite helping turn around a floundering franchise in his three seasons as coach, going 19-14 the last two years.

Flores cites a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.

Belichick refused comment on the lawsuit and any role he might have had. Giants owner John Mara said Sunday he is not interested in any settlement with Flores and “I think the truth will come out. The allegations are false.”

One topic the AFC coaches generally avoided was the contract the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson after acquiring him in a trade with Houston: a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. There's a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he's suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Watson was not indicted by two Texas grand juries on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, but he's facing 22 civil claims. Historically, the league has handed out suspensions in such situations.

Smith, taking over for the fired David Culley in Houston, is relieved that the Watson issue — the quarterback didn't play a down last season but was paid by the Texans — is behind his team.

“Not having Deshaun playing is not good for the league," Smith said, citing Watson as one of the NFL's best players. "For him to move on that has to be good.

“We want to be talking about Houston Texans football. Now, we’re able to do that. It is final.”

A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.

“This was a role I really wanted to add,’’ Colts coach Frank Reich said. Fox will work with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“A great complement to Gus,’’ Reich said of Fox. “Our goal with John coming in, not for him to bring his system to us but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.”

The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit on Monday. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We think we really proved to the league we would put on a great show," said Lions president Rod Wood, “and how important it is to our city and to our fans.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
WPBF News 25

Dolphins generating buzz at NFL meetings on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are generating buzz at the NFL meetings at the Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach. Following the team's big offseason,including a trade for receiver Tyreek Hill, head coach Mike McDaniel is noticing it in league circles. "I think that respect for what we’re...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
Yardbarker

Every NFL team will hire a minority offensive assistant coach for 2022 season

All 32 NFL teams will be mandated to have a minority offensive assistant coach on staff for the 2022 season, the league announced Monday. The coach can be a woman or the member of a racial or ethnic minority, the league says, as it attempts to make improvements in diversity. The NFL is currently facing a lawsuit from Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who claimed racial discrimination was the reason he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and why he wasn't seriously considered as a head coaching candidate for the New York Giants.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick says he “can’t comment” on Brian Flores, lawsuit

Bill Belichick’s podium was surrounded by the most media of any AFC coach at the owners’ annual spring meeting Monday. Everyone had the same question. The Patriots coach had the same answer. “Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said to a handful of questions about Brian Flores’ lawsuit....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#African American#Giants#Broncos#Biracial#The Rooney Rule
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
WANE 15

Colts to induct Tarik Glenn into Ring of Honor

Former Indianapolis tackle/guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The game will be selected in May when the NFL schedule is released. Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis […]
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Browns agree to terms with center Ethan Pocic

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic. He’ll compete with Nick Harris for the starting job. Pocic was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by Seattle and started 40 games for the Seahawks. The 26-year-old has more...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL owners meetings: What to expect from the Eagles at the Palm Beach gathering

PALM BEACH – For the first time since 2019, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni will be part of a contingent that will head to The Breakers resort in Palm Beach for the annual owners meetings. The gathering is not a fancy vacation and a reason to catch up with their colleagues. The meetings serve as the basis to dictate the league’s future, beginning with the 2022 season.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs fans are furious at thought of team leaving Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs fans are up in arms after team president Mark Donovan opened up the door for the team to relocate. Could the Kansas City Chiefs be leaving Arrowhead in the near future? This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, but team president Mark Donovan said that the team is cononsidering new stadium options outside of KC.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy