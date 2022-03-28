ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Elon Musk says he ‘supposedly’ has COVID again

By Weston Blasi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzl3Z_0es3vTxb00
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Getty Images

Elon Musk says he has contracted COVID-19 again.

The founder of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+8.03%

and SpaceX made the announcement on Twitter

TWTR,

+1.35%

on Monday morning. “I supposedly have it again (sigh),” he tweeted, “but almost no symptoms.”

Musk previously said that he tested positive for COVID in November 2020, prior to the mass availability of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States.

In the past, Musk has been a vocal critic of vaccine mandates, and he has also made controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, such as suggesting that deaths were overcounted. But he has still said that he thinks people should get vaccinated. Musk and his immediate family are vaccinated, he told TIME last year.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal,” he tweeted in April 2021.

The news comes as Tesla’s stock jumped in early Monday trading after the EV giant disclosed plans for a stock split, which would the second split in two years.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tesla Inc#Tsla#General Covid#Ev
WXII 12

How bad could a wave of the BA.2 omicron variant be for the US? Here's the key indicator

With a new version of the omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Big Move on the Las Vegas Strip

Elon Musk and Las Vegas fit in the way that oddities like Carrot Top and Tape Face have made the city their home. Things that seem odd elsewhere fit easily in Las Vegas. Musk, despite being one of the richest men in the world (sometimes the richest), stands out in most places -- but not in a city full of showgirls, Naked Cowboys, and whatever Wayne Newton is.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy