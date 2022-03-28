Elon Musk says he ‘supposedly’ has COVID again

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Getty Images

Elon Musk says he has contracted COVID-19 again.

The founder of Tesla Inc.

and SpaceX made the announcement on Twitter

on Monday morning. “I supposedly have it again (sigh),” he tweeted, “but almost no symptoms.”

Musk previously said that he tested positive for COVID in November 2020, prior to the mass availability of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States.

In the past, Musk has been a vocal critic of vaccine mandates, and he has also made controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, such as suggesting that deaths were overcounted. But he has still said that he thinks people should get vaccinated. Musk and his immediate family are vaccinated, he told TIME last year.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal,” he tweeted in April 2021.

The news comes as Tesla’s stock jumped in early Monday trading after the EV giant disclosed plans for a stock split, which would the second split in two years.