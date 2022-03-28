Dow's 250-point drop led by losses in shares of JPMorgan Chase, Chevron
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday morning with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Chevron facing the biggest losses for the index. The Dow
was most recently trading 257 points lower (-0.7%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase
and Chevron
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have fallen $3.32, or 2.3%, while those of Chevron are off $3.51, or 2.1%, combining for an approximately 45-point drag on the Dow. American Express
, Intel
, and Boeing
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
