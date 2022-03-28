ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 250-point drop led by losses in shares of JPMorgan Chase, Chevron

 1 day ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday morning with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Chevron facing the biggest losses for the index. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.53%

was most recently trading 257 points lower (-0.7%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+0.48%

and Chevron

CVX,

-2.85%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have fallen $3.32, or 2.3%, while those of Chevron are off $3.51, or 2.1%, combining for an approximately 45-point drag on the Dow. American Express

AXP,

+0.91%

, Intel

INTC,

+0.49%

, and Boeing

BA,

+3.01%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

