Zelensky signals willingness to accept Ukraine neutrality ahead of talks with Russia

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Members of Japan’s parliament applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a virtual address last Wednesday. Behrouz Mehri/Pool/AP

ANKARA, Turkey — A plane carrying members of a Russian delegation has landed in Istanbul ahead of talks with Ukrainian negotiators aimed at ending the month-long war.

Turkey’s private DHA news agency said the Russian government plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Monday. The face-to-face talks between the two sides are scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Don’t miss: Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay.” He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, could end the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.

Earlier talks have failed to make progress on ending the war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.

NATO member Turkey has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Earlier this month, it hosted a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

