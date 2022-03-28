ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffer symptoms of suspected poisoning

By Yaroslav Trofimov
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Roman Abramovich, pictured in 2015, has shuttled between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues during talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Following the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Abramovich, who has shuttled between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues, as well as at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the people said.

They blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end the war. A person close to Abramovich said it wasn’t clear who had targeted the group.

Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, who include Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since improved and their lives aren’t in danger, the people said. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has met with Abramovich, wasn’t affected, they said. Zelensky’s spokesman said he had no information about any suspected poisoning.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

