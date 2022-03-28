Jackson, NJ teen struck by car, flown to a hospital for injuries

Naomi Irion’s family refers to her as the “miracle birth.”When her mother was pregnant in Houston with the now-18-year-old, there was “no amniotic fluid” for weeks before she delivered, Ms Irion’s big brother, Casey Valley, tells The Independent.“ We were all expecting the worst,” says Mr Valley, who was 14 at the time and, along with family and doctors, concerned about the newborn’s respiratory and urinary systems. “She pulled through at the last minute ... the first thing she did was pee and cry” - a welcome sign for those vital organ systems.“She made it then, and she can make...

