ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poll workers needed in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Clerk’s Office says they are in need of poll...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Vigo County looking for alternatives for polling locations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Election season is right around the corner. The Vigo County Registration Office needs your help to make sure the voting process runs smooth. The office already has poll workers for all 17 Vigo County polling locations. Now, officials are looking for alternates for each of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Marshall News Messenger

Harrison County OKs road-related matters in Hallsville area

The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a couple of road-related matters for the safety of travelers in the Hallsville area of Precinct 3 on Tuesday. The first item approved was a request for a school bus turnaround on Buckville Road West, which is County Road 3805. “The property owner at...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
WDTV

Victim of fatal Monongalia County fire identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a structure fire on Snake Hill Road on Wednesday. Officials confirmed to 5 News that Sharon Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died in the fire. According to the State Fire Marshal, family members and neighbors attempted to rescue Cale from...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan poll workers are a dedicated lot

BLOUNTVILLE — A storage room at the Sullivan County Election Commission’s office sits full of just-delivered, unopened boxes. They contain new voting machines which will return voters to a paper ballot system beginning with the upcoming party primaries. New machines mean additional training for poll workers and officials....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WDTV

Florida woman sentenced for bankruptcy fraud involving WV hotels

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather Lynn Pratt, of Fort Myers, Florida, was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation for bankruptcy fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Pratt, 32, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Fraudulent Concealment of Bankruptcy Assets.”. At the time of the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 400, 5 counties with 0 active cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, 2022, there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 51 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,794 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

Elkins to begin tree trimming in preparation for paving work

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, Street Department personnel will be trimming trees overhanging the roadway on multiple streets. The tree trimming is scheduled to start on Monday at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting. The streets where the tree trimming will take place are scheduled...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

State Treasurer’s Office launches ‘WV Go-Pay’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his office has launched a new online payment services platform, called WV Go-Pay, to help local governments launch online payment services for their constituents. “We are constantly working on ways to make government more modern and accessible to the public, and...
POLITICS
WDTV

Major Harrison County highway to have a lane closure all week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major highway in Harrison County will have a lane closure both eastbound and westbound this week. Beginning on Monday, the West Virginia DOH says there will be a lane and shoulder closure on U.S. 50 eastbound and westbound from the Joyce Street exit to the West Pike Street exit.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One person dead in Monongalia County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed in a structure fire just before noon on Wednesday near the Monongalia and Preston County line. Officials said crews from the Masontown and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire along Snake Hill Road. Crews arrived on the scene and were...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Paul Francis Cybulski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Francis Cybulski, of Clarksburg and owner of Furniture Liquidators passed away on March 24, 2022. Paul passed away peacefully due to a battle with liver failure while being treated at United Hospital Center. Paul was being visited and comforted by his wife and family members. He was 68 years old.He was born in the town of Woonsocket, RI on March 9, 1954 a son of the late Francis “Frank” Cybulski and Betty Bruneault.Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Eaton Cybulski whom he married June 17, 1997 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one sister Ann woods and husband Brian of Reedsville, VA, two daughters; Jennifer Franz and husband David of Udall, KS and Brandy Mikes of Clarksburg, WV, three sons; Charles Mikes and wife Stacie of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Cybulski and wife Kristina of Haysville, KS and David Mikes of Clarksburg and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecile Auclair, who helped raise him.Paul was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and kayaking at Big Bear Lake. One of his greatest accomplishments was owing and running his furniture business for over 27 years. Paul is known in the Clarksburg, WV area as “Mr. Shine”. He loved his family and business with all his heart and loved making everyone smile.Per his request, cremation services were held.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder were arrested on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio, according to Captain Maddy of the WVSP. On Tuesday, March 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m., troopers with the Mason County Detachment and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason, West Virginia. A deceased male was discovered at the scene.
WDVM 25

WV ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passes away at 101

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101. As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored […]
POLITICS
WDTV

Clarksburg VA opens parking garage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials participated in a ribbon cutting for the newly constructed $11.6 million dollar parking garage at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Wednesday. Medical center officials were joined by representatives from the Rocky Bleir Construction Group for the ribbon cutting. The garage will officially...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy