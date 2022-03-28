Sony a7 IV Review

When it comes to gaming mice, few brands are as reliable as Roccat. Since the release of the Kone in 2007, the company has been able to maintain a steady string of great gaming mice, the latest of which was an update of their flagship device, the Kone AIMO Remastered, released back in 2019. Now, almost three years later, the Kone's latest update comes in the form of the Roccat Kone XP, which promises to improve on its predecessors in every way—and for the most part, does. Intelligent ergonomics, Titan Optical switches, 15 buttons, and eye-catching RGB lighting all come together to craft a device that feels like a step forward while maintaining what fans love about the AIMO. And at $89.99, the Kone XP lands in between the premium and value zones, making it an exceptional buy for both mainstream and hardcore gamers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO