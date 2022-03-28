ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony a7 IV Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony a7 IV ($2,499.99, body only) is the eagerly awaited sequel to the popular a7 III from early 2018. This full-frame mirrorless camera isn't trying to be as groundbreaking as its predecessor, instead concentrating on refinements to the successful hybrid formula including a new 33MP full-frame sensor, an upgraded autofocus...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Sony HT-A7000 sound bar review: Premium, in every sense of the word

It’s a sad fact of modern life that the speakers built into all these ultrathin TVs suck. You can grab a decent sound bar for a couple hundred bucks, but if you want something more powerful without going full home theater, premium sound bars exist to fill the gap. At an MSRP of $1,400 before add-ons like rear speakers and or a subwoofer, Sony’s HT-A7000 is premium in the extreme, and it sounds every bit as expensive as it is. I just wish it wasn’t such a chore to use.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slr Camera#Motion Capture#Photography#Video Camera#A7#Panasonic Lumix
Gadget Flow

DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones provides flawless stabilization and has a foldable design

Invest in a versatile companion that unlocks pro-level photography and videography: the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. Compatible with all iPhones, this photography accessory delivers super-smooth videos and flawless footage. In fact, the ShotGuides feature provides creative tips, enabling you to achieve stunning shots in all environments. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal also offers intelligent shooting modes, including Panorama, Timelapse, Story Mode, DynamicZoom, CloneMe Pano, SpinsShot, and Slow Motion. In particular, StoryMode lets you choose a template and follow prompts to create an enticing short video, even if you’re new to shooting. Furthermore, this gimbal for iPhones boasts a foldable, lightweight design that’s perfect for photography on the go. Overall, fitting in the palm of your hand, it’s easy to use and store. All the while, the built-in extension rod lets you include more friends in a selfie.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung announces its first QD-OLED TV, shares pricing for 2022 lineup

We’re getting closer to seeing all the new TVs announced back at CES start making their way to consumers. Today, Samsung announced that it’s officially taking preorders for its sizable 2022 lineup. And for the first time, the company is sharing the full details and pricing on its long-rumored, semi-announced QD-OLED consumer TV, which is now officially called the S95B.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Is the 5-year-old Fujifilm X100F still worth buying?

The Fujifilm X100F was launched in 2017 as a killer companion for professional shooters, and the weapon of choice specifically for street photographers. However, five years is an eternity in the arms race that is the world of mirrorless cameras. So half a decade on, is the once mighty Fujifilm X100F still a camera that's worth buying?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Fstoppers

What's the Better Camera: The Sony a7 IV or the Canon EOS R6?

All of the major camera companies have released some incredible cameras in the last few years, but many of us do not need top-shelf features and would rather opt to save thousands of dollars by buying a more generalist option. Such cameras have come quite a way and can handle most demands, and this great video review takes a look at two of the best options, the Canon EOS R6 and the Sony a7 IV.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Roccat Kone XP Review

When it comes to gaming mice, few brands are as reliable as Roccat. Since the release of the Kone in 2007, the company has been able to maintain a steady string of great gaming mice, the latest of which was an update of their flagship device, the Kone AIMO Remastered, released back in 2019. Now, almost three years later, the Kone's latest update comes in the form of the Roccat Kone XP, which promises to improve on its predecessors in every way—and for the most part, does. Intelligent ergonomics, Titan Optical switches, 15 buttons, and eye-catching RGB lighting all come together to craft a device that feels like a step forward while maintaining what fans love about the AIMO. And at $89.99, the Kone XP lands in between the premium and value zones, making it an exceptional buy for both mainstream and hardcore gamers.
ELECTRONICS
KTAL

Best camera phone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smartphone manufacturers have been in constant competition to make their camera phone technology stand out from the rest. It’s reached a point where cameras are the top-selling point of a company’s phone. Understandably, it’s much easier to carry a smartphone than a digital camera, and the advancement of smartphones has equipped us with digital camera quality inside of our phones. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 50 times digital zoom, allowing you to shoot images from afar, making it a top choice.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

LensRentals tears down the Panasonic S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS to fix autofocus issues

Announced back in February 2019, the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS for L mount cameras is a popular lens. This isn’t much of a surprise, as it’s significantly less expensive than the company’s f/2.8 version. They’re popular rental lenses, too, and the folks at LensRentals have a few of them. In fact, they have a couple of them that seem to have developed an autofocus issue.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Yikes, Sony's new subscription doubles the price of streaming PlayStation games on PC

Sony has announced its long-expected overhaul of PlayStation subscription services, a move that was somewhat forced on the Japanese giant by the gathering momentum of Microsoft's Game Pass. The latter seems to get more impressive by the week, offers tremendous value-for-money, and has the simple headline pitch of "every first party exclusive on day one." PlayStation's alternatives, PlayStation+ and PSNow, are decent ways to access the PlayStation back catalogue, but next to Game Pass, increasingly felt irrelevant.
VIDEO GAMES
The Phoblographer

The Perfect Memory Card for a New Sony Camera

I’ll be honest, it’s hard to get excited about memory cards sometimes. But the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type A card is one you seriously can be excited about if you’re a passionate photographer. And even if you’re not receiving gainful financial compensation from photography, this could be the card for you. We’ve tested a bunch of the new Sony cameras that take the new format. And each and every time, we noticed the same thing.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony’s eccentric new LinkBuds will launch in the UAE on April 16

Sony’s new true wireless earbuds bring a fresh take on wireless buds and they’ll be coming to the UAE mid-April. The LinkBuds adopt a unique open ring design that leaves your inner ear exposed. This lets you hear what’s going on around you while streaming audio from the buds at the same time, kind of like a transparency mode that’s always on.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Bloodborne PSX Dev Teases Kart Racer

What happens if you mix Bloodborne, the Lovecraftian horror game made by Dark Souls developer From Software, with Mario Kart? We might find out sooner than later. From Software and Sony Computer Entertainment released Bloodborne in March 2015. An expansion called The Old Hunters followed in November 2015. Rumors about the companies releasing a sequel—or remastering the original release—have abounded in the years since.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

The Sony a7C Versus the a7 IV: Which Mirrorless Camera Is Right for You?

When it comes to Sony's a7 series of camera, both the a7C and a7 IV are the most generalist options, offering the best balance of photo and video features at reasonable prices. So, if you are looking for an all-around option, which of the two is the best? This great video comparison takes a look at the two cameras to help you decide which is right for you.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy