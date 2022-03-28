ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky says Moscow is 'frightened' after Kremlin bans his interview

By Nathan Hodge
CNN
CNN
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of being "frightened" by journalists "who can tell the truth" after the Kremlin attempted to prevent Russians seeing an interview he gave about the war in...

Homer Collins
15h ago

Moscow and Putin were afraid of what the Ukraine represents in that part of the world before they tried to take it over. And now they fear the backlash if the Ukraine prevails.

