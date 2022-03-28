7News Salutes: March 2022 Special

George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO