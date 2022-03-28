Today in Gear: Start Your Week with This News

There's a joke that in some major cities, there's a Starbucks on every corner. If you're someone who has an electric vehicle, that may be a good thing. As reported in Fast Company, in a pilot program rolling out this year, Starbucks is teaming up with Volvo and Chargepoint to install EV chargers — following the 1,350-mile route from Denver to Starbuck's hometown of Seattle. Tapping into the fact that the route is, as Starbucks' Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said, a "charging desert," the move dovetails with a simple need for those on long or all-day car rides: the need to stay energized and awake. "If you’re on a trip, you’re gonna stop in in the morning anyway to get your Starbucks, to get your beverage, to get your breakfast,” Kobori said. "And as you’re sitting there, getting ready for the day and planning out your route and checking out, your car is just charging.” Starbucks will be testing the usage during on the route during this initial pilot program, with a possibility to roll out the initiative nationwide. Starbuck's electric vehicle ambitions aside, we're doing details on Serica new "Tuxedo" timepiece, the new Smith sunglasses that you need to add to your fishing kit and a whiskey that blends Irish and American traditions into a whole new style. This is Today in Gear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO