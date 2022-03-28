ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Today in Gear: Start Your Week with This News

By Gregory Babcock
Gear Patrol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are you (or someone in your household) is wrapped up in an Apple subscription service. Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus (just to name a few) — there's no denying that Apple's moving towards a monthly payment model. Naturally, it appears as if Apple is aiming to...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch Now

Alongside Apple's iOS 15.4 update for the iPhone, which brought new emoji, anti-stalking features for AirTags and a gender-neutral Siri voice, the company also released a software update for its Apple Watch. The software, which wasn't highlighted during the company's "Peek Performance" event last week, is primarily focused on Apple TV, Apple Fitness Plus, heart rhythm detection and digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Id#New Iphone#Iphone Upgrade Program#Bloomberg#Apple Watch#Tig
CNET

11 Roku Tips and Tricks You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices on the market. Part of the appeal is that Roku's platform offers a wide variety of content, and it's easy to navigate. The straightforward Roku setup process should leave new owners with their favorite channels installed and ready for streaming. While you might be eager to jump into your favorite shows, your Roku has some cool tricks that might help enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're looking to organize your streaming channels or hoping to learn how to quickly play back dialogue you missed, we've come up with a list of tips and tricks that should satisfy Roku novices and experts alike.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service “as early as next week,” Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it’s through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn’t surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors’ Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
iPad
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

3 ways to get YouTube on your Roku device

YouTube TV is still restricted to US viewers, unfortunately. Things were dicey between Roku and Google in 2021 — owing to contract disputes, YouTube TV vanished from Roku’s platform for several months, and the main YouTube app was under threat of following suit. Thankfully the companies worked things out, and there are now three ways to get both YouTube and YouTube TV on whatever Roku device you happen to have.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Apple Arcade: How to Get It for Free, Best Games to Play and More

Apple joined the mobile gaming world in 2019 with the release of Apple Arcade. The tech giant's gaming subscription service gives customers access to hundreds of games to play across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices for $5 (£5, AU$8) a month or $50 annually.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

6 New Gadgets to Put on Your Radar

Another big week in the world of tech and gadgets is in the books. LG began rolling out its 2022 line of OLED TVs. Instagram is finally letting you switch back to a chronological feed (sort of). And rumors swirled that Apple was going to finally discontinue the Series 3. And a bunch of new gadgets were announced.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know

There's a joke that in some major cities, there's a Starbucks on every corner. If you're someone who has an electric vehicle, that may be a good thing. As reported in Fast Company, in a pilot program rolling out this year, Starbucks is teaming up with Volvo and Chargepoint to install EV chargers — following the 1,350-mile route from Denver to Starbuck's hometown of Seattle. Tapping into the fact that the route is, as Starbucks' Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said, a "charging desert," the move dovetails with a simple need for those on long or all-day car rides: the need to stay energized and awake. "If you’re on a trip, you’re gonna stop in in the morning anyway to get your Starbucks, to get your beverage, to get your breakfast,” Kobori said. "And as you’re sitting there, getting ready for the day and planning out your route and checking out, your car is just charging.” Starbucks will be testing the usage during on the route during this initial pilot program, with a possibility to roll out the initiative nationwide. Starbuck's electric vehicle ambitions aside, we're doing details on Serica new "Tuxedo" timepiece, the new Smith sunglasses that you need to add to your fishing kit and a whiskey that blends Irish and American traditions into a whole new style. This is Today in Gear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
makeuseof.com

12 Fun and Useful Things You Can Do With a Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are all-in-one smart displays, combining a smart speaker with a touchscreen display. They use the Google Assistant voice assistant to operate via voice commands and can do everything a Google Nest smart speaker does—and a lot more. Whether you're a proud...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Roku OS 11 will let you set your own photos as a screensaver

Roku device owners will soon have a whole host of new personalization features, including all-new ​​Photo Streams, with the Roku OS 11. Firstly, when Roku OS 11 rolls out to users in the weeks ahead, they’ll be able to change their screensaver to display their own photography or images with Photo Streams. Not only will Photo Streams allow users to display photos from their desktop or mobile device on Roku, but users will also be able to share Streams with other Roku device owners as well. Once a Stream is shared, other Roku owners will be able to add to it, allowing everyone to collaborate on a shared album.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy