Orange County, NY

FBI: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used ‘Sophisticated’ Scheme to Rob Drug Dealers

By Bobby Welber
 1 day ago
A Hudson Valley man is accused of using "sophisticated methods" to steal over a half-million dollars from New York drug dealers. On Wednesday, the FBI announced the unsealing of a superseding indictment charging 31-year-old Patrick Chellel of Montogmery in an alleged conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies of suspected drug dealers...

John Peterson
1d ago

Our justice system is so backwards. They are more concerned with the people stealing from drug dealers than they are about the drug dealers. If these guys were able to track and rob from these drug dealers, ATF and law enforcement should be able to do so as well. Let these guys keep stealing from the dealers. When they come up short on cash, the kingpins will take out the dealers. Perhaps this will be a bigger deterrent against drug dealing than the current penalties.

