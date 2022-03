Police in Isabella County used a tracking K-9 unit to find a man they say robbed a Mt. Pleasant store at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the store clerk indicated that someone had held the store up at gunpoint and took an undetermined amount of cash. A nearby Michigan State Police K-9 unit was able to track the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Socolovitch, to an apartment not far from the store that was located in the 5000 block of South Mission Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO