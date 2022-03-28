ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former England captain Michael is Vaughan to return to BBC just three months after being dropped from their Ashes coverage when he was named by Azeem Rafiq in DCMS hearing into racism at Yorkshire

 1 day ago

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to return to the BBC's cricket coverage on Monday night.

The 47-year-old was dropped by the BBC and BT Sport for their Ashes coverage earlier this winter after being named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club.

Rafiq claimed Vaughan told Yorkshire players of Asian descent there are 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it', before a county game in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKj2W_0es3opra00
Michael Vaughan is set to return to the BBC's cricket coverage on Monday night 

Vaughan denied the allegation.

Vaughan was not involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia, but the corporation had said it expected to work with him in the future.

Vaughan was welcomed back by BT Sport this week as a pundit on coverage of England's defeat in the deciding third Test against West Indies.

Now he will return as part of the 5 Live Cricket Programme from 21:00-22:00 BST, with guests including James Anderson, Phil Tufnell and Carlos Brathwaite.

A BBC spokesperson said: 'As we have said previously, we always expected to work with Michael again and he will be back on air reviewing England's tour of the West Indies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyB4b_0es3opra00
The former England captain was dropped by the BBC and BT Sport for their Ashes coverage 

Vaughan has declined to speak in the ECB's investigation into Yorkshire's handling of the Azeem Rafiq saga - despite his strong links with the governing body as a former England captain.

The ex-Yorkshire batsman could face disciplinary action after being accused of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' to Rafiq and three other Asian players in 2009, allegations he denies.

Vaughan insisted last November that he never uttered a racist word in his 18 years at Yorkshire and expressed sorrow for the hurt Rafiq suffered at Headingley. But he has rejected the opportunity to talk to ECB investigators.

Instead, the 47-year-old has insisted all communication with the ECB be conducted through his lawyers. Vaughan has instructed solicitors and is co-operating fully with the ECB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gE2YI_0es3opra00
Vaughan accused of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' to Azeem Rafiq and three other Asian players at Yorkshire in 2009, allegations he denies

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Phil Tufnell
Person
Azeem Rafiq
Person
Carlos Brathwaite
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Racial Injustice#Racism#Bt Sport#Asian#Live Cricket Programme#Ecb
