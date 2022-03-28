ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NCAA Men’s Final Four tickets starting at $487 — an all-time high in semifinals history

By Kylee Bond
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are only days away from the NCAA Men’s Final Four in The Big Easy in what’s sure to be a blue blood brawl as Duke, North Carolina,...

