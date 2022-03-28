NCAA Men’s Final Four tickets starting at $487 — an all-time high in semifinals history

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship field will be revealed Wednesday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. when NCAA.com reveals the 16-team field. Ranked fifth in the latest NCAA RPI, Arkansas State will wait to see if it is among the eight at-largest selections among the 16 teams selected to the NCAA Tournament. If chosen, the Red Wolves will make their 14th straight appearance in the tournament. A-State sports a 70-35 record this season, finishing third or better in six of eight regular season tournaments played.
