ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Woman dies following Rogersville fire, investigation ongoing

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has died following a fire in Rogersville, according to...

wcyb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Rogersville woman arrested after throwing skillet of spaghetti at victim

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Rogersville woman faces a domestic assault charge after authorities responded to an incident on War Valley Road Tuesday, March 22. Hawkins County deputies arrived at the scene at 4:45 p.m. where they discovered a woman covered in spaghetti sauce with “a red mark across her face,” according to the […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Accidents
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rogersville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Bystanders rescue 2 children after Glade Spring crash

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A man and woman were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle carrying four people crashed into a utility pole near Seven Springs and Crescent roads, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). VSP told News Channel 11 that a Nissan Murano was traveling south on Crescent Road when […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Wcyb#Knights 2#Sheriff Lawson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

JCPD asking for tips in death of 20-year-old woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An investigation is underway in Johnson City after police say 20-year-old Brionah Tester was killed just after midnight on Friday. Authorities were called to 207 McCall Circle and determined that the manner of death was a homicide. “We’ve got names that have been mentioned, so it’s something that we’re following up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy