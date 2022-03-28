Woman dies following Rogersville fire, investigation ongoing

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man will spend over two years in prison after pleading guilty on March 21 to fraud and identity theft charges after abandoning his service in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1970s. Court documents showed that Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 and completed basic […]

