Wisconsin Sports Betting: Latest News & Updates – March 2022

Wisconsin has made its first tentative steps into the world of legal sports betting. In November 2021 the Oneida Casino near Green Bay became the first casino in the state to start accepting sports wagers.

While daily fantasy sports aren’t explicitly legal in Wisconsin, there is also no desire from authorities to restrict access. This means that top DFS platforms such as DraftKings and FanDuel are able to offer their services in the Badger State.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Wisconsin Sports Betting: As it standsOnline Sports Betting NMobile Sports BettingNRetail Sports BettingYMinimum Age21+

Wisconsin is in the very early stages of rolling out legal sports betting. Currently, there is only retail sports betting available at a limited number of the Badger State’s tribal casinos.

The first legal sportsbook to open was at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay in November 2021. Since then, the St Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and Forest County Potawatomi Community have also struck deals with the Wisconsin government to open sportsbooks in 2022.

However, there is still little progress in bringing legal online sports betting to Wisconsin. No bills which would legalize online sportsbooks have been submitted since states were given the right to decide their own betting laws in 2018.

Neighboring states with legal online sports betting

Although Wisconsin is still in the early stages of developing its legal sports betting industry, some neighboring states are further along in the process with both retail and mobile sportsbooks.

Find out more on Michigan sports betting

Find out more on Illinois sports betting

Wisconsin Sports Betting FAQ

Legal sports betting is in the very early stages of being made available in Wisconsin. As there is no overarching legislation that manages sports betting, its status depends on the individual tribes who run casinos in the Badger State to negotiate new compacts.

There are currently three tribes who have successfully negotiated new compacts with the state, allowing them to begin to roll out retail sportsbooks at their locations.

There is currently only one sportsbook in Wisconsin, located at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. However, two further tribes – the St Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and Forest County Potawatomi Community – have also agreed new compacts with the state to open sportsbooks at their casino locations later in 2022.

Online sports betting is not legal in Wisconsin. Currently, there are only retail sportsbooks at a limited number of tribal casinos, each of which has been individually negotiated with state officials.

No bills have been submitted or proposed which would bring an overarching framework for sports betting to Wisconsin, meaning that players may be in for a long wait for legal online sports betting.

As online sports betting is yet to be legalized in Wisconsin, players are not able to yet use the Draftkings sportsbook. However, daily fantasy sports – while not explicitly legal – have long been allowed to run in the state.

This means that players are able to play DFS on platforms such as DraftKings for real money.

Online sports betting is not legal at either a state or federal level in Wisconsin, meaning that offshore sportsbooks are not operating legally. This also means that they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Division of Gaming, meaning that there is no protection for players.

BetMGM – Leading online sportsbook FanDuel – Top value lines DraftKings – Fantastic analysis options Caesars – Generous rewards and promotions

Most likely Wisconsin sports betting sites✔✔✔✔✔

Caesars has become well known for taking good care of players on their sportsbooks. Sports bettors in the 12 states where Caesars is currently live getting the same level of care and rewards as those at the titular Las Vegas casino receive.

There are a huge selection of generous promotions and bonuses on offer, alongside a regular daily rotation of special bets and boosted lines. There are is also an easy-to-use one-game parlay builder for players who like to add multiple lines on the same event.

This great range of promotions run across the huge catalog of sports that Caesars offers. Each event typically has a huge selection of lines too, meaning that players are able to find the precise bet they want.

✔✔✔✔✔

Players in Wisconsin can already use DraftKings daily fantasy sports services. Thanks to this existing relationship, DraftKings would no doubt be keen to expand and also offer their online sportsbook should the Badger State look to legalize online sports betting.

Players with access to the DraftKings sportsbook will find one of the best selections of statistics on games available. There is a special tab for most events that give all of the important recent stats and breakdowns for a game, meaning players are able to analyze the action and find winners.

This is alongside a huge daily selection of special bets and odds boost lines for players to enjoy. There are also daily articles with picks from DraftKings themselves on where they think big winners will be found.

✔✔✔✔✔

FanDuel already has a presence in Wisconsin thanks to their daily fantasy sports platform. Should Wisconsin move to legalize online sports betting, there is no doubt that FanDuel would look to expand and also offer their top sportsbook to residents of the Badger State.

Players already able to use FanDuel across the 14 states where it is licensed will find some of the best value sports betting on the market. When comparable bets from across multiple sportsbooks are compared, FanDuel often comes up as offering the best returns.

FanDuel also offers a great selection of promotions and bonuses, with a big focus on boosting and protecting parlay bets. There is also an easy-to-use one-game parlay builder for players who like to put multiple lines on one event.

✔✔✔✔✔

BetMGM has quickly established itself as the top sportsbook option for states where online sports betting has been legalized. The company has so far been granted licenses to offer online sports betting in twenty states, and will doubtless look to add Wisconsin to the list of states where they operate should sports betting become legal.

Players on BetMGM will find themself with a huge catalog of sports to bet on and a deep selection of lines for each event. Thanks to the clean and sleek design of both the BetMGM desktop site and app, though, it is easy to find the exact bets which you are after.

There is also a huge selection of daily special bets and Lion’s Boost enhanced lines to enjoy on BetMGM. These run alongside the generous regular selection of promotions and rewards which are offered to players.

As there is no overarching legislation for sports betting in Wisconsin, retail sports betting has to be organized with each tribe individually by renegotiating their respective compact. Currently, only one sportsbook is open, though two further tribes have been granted permission to open sportsbooks in 2022.

Oneida CasinoGreen Bay, WI Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting News

Wisconsin opened its first retail sportsbook in November 2021 at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Two further tribes – the St Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and Forest County Potawatomi Community – have also been granted permission to open sportsbooks, with launches expected later in 2022.

However, there is still appears to be a lack of desire to pass an overarching piece of legislation to oversee sports betting across Wisconsin. To date, no bills have been submitted to the state legislature.

This means that it is up to individual tribes to renegotiate their compacts with the state in order to offer legal sports betting.

The history of Wisconsin Sports Betting

Sports betting became more widespread in 2018 following the Supreme Court’s decision to rule that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) was unconstitutional. This put the power to decide sports betting laws back in the hands of individual states.

However, there has since been little desire from within the Wisconsin legislature to move to organize sports betting in the state. To date, no bills have been proposed which would allow for widespread retail and online sports betting.

Retail sportsbooks are now beginning to open in Wisconsin, however, these are only after individual tribes renegotiate their compacts with the state government.

So far only one retail sportsbook has opened at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, while two further tribes have been granted permission to open their own books.

Wisconsin Sports Teams to bet on

Wisconsin is best known as a football state thanks to the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. However, the Milwaukee Bucks are also home to generational player Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Brewers are starting to heat up in MLB.

The Green Bay Packers were founded in 1919, making them one of the oldest teams in the league, and carry a lot of the values from their inception through to this day. The team has stayed in their relatively small market home of Green Bay, playing outside at the legendary Lambeau Field, and remain the only non-profit and community-owned franchises in the NFL.

The team’s early years are forever associated with Vince Lombardi, the pioneering head coach who the Super Bowl trophy is named after. He leads the team to five World Championships in the 1960s, including victories in the first two Super Bowls.

The team has since added a further two Super Bowl championships in 1996 and 2010. With long-term quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking set to remain with the Packers for the immediate future, there is huge optimism that his connection with star receiver Davante Adams will bring home a fifth.

The Milwaukee Bucks were founded as a 1968 expansion team in the NBA, and swiftly made an impact on the league after drafting legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He lead the Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 1971, just three years after the team debuted.

However, after Abdul-Jabbar left the Bucks for the LA Lakers in 1975 the team began to struggle. It wasn’t until they drafted the ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 that the Bucks once again became a league powerhouse.

The Bucks have gradually improved behind Antetokounmpo, climbing up the rankings and making deep playoff runs. After the addition of Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020, the Bucks got the final piece of their puzzle and brought home their second NBA Championship in 2021.

The Milwaukee Brewers were founded as an MLB expansion franchise in 1969. They played their first season as the Seattle Pilots before moving to Wisconsin to replace the Milwaukee Braves, who had moved to Atlanta.

However, the Brewers have struggled since moving to their new Milwaukee home. The team only have one World Series appearance from 1982, where they were beaten 4-3 by the St Louis Cardinals.

The future is starting to look brighter for the Brewers, though, They have made every postseason since 2018, and a winning philosophy has been added to the ownership structure with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo coming in as a minority stakeholder.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is well represented by their mighty Badgers athletics teams. Their most successful sports programs are men’s boxing, where they hold 8 national championships, and ice hockey, where both men and women hold six championships apiece.

However, most fans cheer the hardest for the Badgers football and men’s basketball teams.

While the Badgers don’t have a national championship to their name, they are still one of the most influential football programs in the nation. Each year their huge rivalry games against Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska are highlights of the sporting calendar.

The Badgers have four Division Championships from the modern era, winning the Big Ten West in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. However, they are yet to progress to the Conference final, being beaten by Ohio State three times and Penn State once.

The Badgers have a good track history of moving on players to the NFL. New Denver Broncos and Super Bowl XLVIII winning quarterback Russell Wilson was a Badger in 2011, while legendary defensive end brothers TJ Watt and JJ Watt both came through at Wisconsin.

Although the Badgers aren’t historically a powerhouse basketball team they have developed into real contenders and now make regular deep runs during the annual ‘March Madness NCAA tournament.

The team has made all but one of the tournaments held since 1999, only missing out in 2018, and in 2014 and 2015 made it all the way to the Final Four. However both times the Badgers fell just short, achieving the best result of runners-up in 2015.

After winning the Big Ten title in 2022, the Badgers will now be looking forward to another deep March run.