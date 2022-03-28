ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden releases $5.8T budget, claims deficit cut despite massive spending

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

President Biden claimed Monday that his latest annual budget request dramatically reduces the federal deficit — despite the fact that Biden’s ask doesn’t include much of his social spending plans or acknowledge record-high outlays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My Administration is on track to reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous Administration and  delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history,” Biden said in a statement.

The federal budget deficit was about $2.8 trillion in fiscal 2021, when Democrats passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act without Republican support. The previous year, the deficit topped $3 trillion as a result of relief spending during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget proposal is unlikely to pass Congress as proposed and many of its ideas — such as new proposed taxes on billionaires — could face opposition from centrist Democrats in the 50-50 Senate as well as in the narrowly Democratic-held House.

“The spending is not slowing down,” former Trump White House budget director Russ Vought told Fox News Monday. “And so they’ve got to show the American people that’s experiencing inflation that they’re actually doing something about the problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plAIW_0es3lh0n00
The federal budget deficit was about $2.8 trillion in fiscal 2021, when Democrats passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act without Republican support. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CVxF_0es3lh0n00 Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget proposal is unlikely to pass Congress as proposed and many of its ideas — such as new proposed taxes on billionaires — could face opposition from centrist Democrats.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The budget includes a so-called “billionaire tax” that would apply a minimum tax rate of 20 percent to both the income and unrealized capital gains of households with a net worth over $100 million. The tax is projected to raise $360 billion over 10 years — more than half of it from billionaires.

But Vought said that the proposed new tax on the super-wealthy “could be unconstitutional”  and warned that it would not raise the projected sum because the targets would likely relocate their assets.

“This is being done as a head fake at the American people to suggest that they’re actually concerned about the deficit,” Vought added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJrK7_0es3lh0n00
The budget also outlines smaller expenditures on projects than are actually contained in the Build Back Better Act.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28W0HV_0es3lh0n00 The White House budget forecast an inflation rate of just 2.3 percent.AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File

In fiscal year 2019, the deficit was under $1 trillion , meaning unfunded spending would remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels despite four-decade-high inflation.

On a White House briefing call Monday morning, a Washington Post reporter questioned how Biden could credibly claim credit for reducing deficit spending.

“A lot of the budget experts are saying, look, the reason the deficit is falling is because of the expiration of inherently temporary economic programs, and it’s kind of absurd for the administration to be taking credit for the decline from inherently temporary economic programs,” the reporter said.

“Three letters: ARP,” replied White House budget director Shalanda Young, referring to the American Rescue Plan. “This was not by accident. Had the president not had the wisdom and fortitude — as some people were saying it was time to retract and stop doing pandemic spending — I don’t believe, and many experts don’t believe, we’d be here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yaTB_0es3lh0n00 Protestors are seen marching down broadway in New York on March 20, 2021.EPA/JASON SZENES

The new budget proposal appears to not fully account for some items in Biden’s dormant Build Back Better Act, while including some of that legislation’s original theoretical revenue streams — including a boost in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. Centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) effectively blocked from consideration last year a smaller bump to 25 percent.

The budget also outlines smaller expenditures on projects than are actually contained in the Build Back Better Act. For example, the bill pitches $555 billion in environmental spending, including $320 billion in tax credits for buying electric vehicles, installing solar panels and improving energy efficiency. A press release describing the new budget proposal describes a much more modest $3.3 billion expense “to support clean energy projects.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), another centrist, pulled the plug on the Build Back Better Act in December , citing high inflation, but the White House has continued to act as if the package remains under consideration — even as inflation soared in February to a fresh 40-year annual high of 7.9 percent .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxb2Y_0es3lh0n00 A Washington Post reporter pointed out that “a lot of the budget experts are saying we see the deficits falling” because of “temporary economic programs” passed during the pandemic.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

The White House budget forecast an inflation rate of just 2.3 percent, but Biden economist Cecilia Rouse argued on the White House call that higher inflation doesn’t significantly change the deficit projections because new income and revenue would be similar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden low: 60% disapprove, 50% ‘strongly’

It’s hard to imagine it getting any worse for President Joe Biden. For 209 straight days, his approval rating has been underwater, and on Friday, he hit his low point. In the latest Rasmussen Reports “Presidential Tracking Poll,” 60% said they disapproved of the president, while 38% said they approved.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#My Administration#Democrats#Republican#Democratic#Trump White House#Fox News#American
Washington Examiner

Biden is gaslighting us about deficit reduction

Today's a day that ends in "y," so President Joe Biden is gaslighting us about the economy again. "After four years in a row of increasing deficits before I took office, we are now on track to see the largest ever decline in the deficit in American history," the president recently said during remarks after the signing of a massive spending bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
Sheridan Media

Cheney and Colleagues Call on President Biden to Boost Defense Budget by Five Percent Above Inflation

Wyoming Congressman and House Armed Services Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Republican members of the committee in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to include a five percent increase above inflation for the defense spending in his fiscal year 2023 budget request. The White House recently announced that President Biden will release his budget proposal on Monday, March 28.
WYOMING STATE
Axios

Biden's new budget ditches FDR-style spending ambitions

When President Biden released his first budget, he drew comparisons to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. His second appears designed to keep him from becoming Herbert Hoover. Why it matters: The budget blueprint Biden released Monday is an attempt to address the deep economic uncertainty caused by inflation, and avoid an electoral wipeout in the midterm elections. Instead of transformational social spending, there's a smaller placeholder — for projects to be named later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy