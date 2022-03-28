ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convoy protesting COVID mandates rolling on to California

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington, D.C., area says they will head to California...

