Convoy protesting COVID mandates rolling on to California

The People’s Convoy of trucks protesting Covid-19 mandates that have largely been lifted is to pack up and leave the Washington, DC region.After three weeks of circling the Beltway around the nation’s capital with forays into the city to be stuck behind someone riding a bike and have abuse hurled at them by residents, the truckers are planning to return to California.Co-organiser Mike Landis announced on Sunday night the group would begin its journey back across the country in the coming days, The Daily Beast reports.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO