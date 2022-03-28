ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Myles Turner to miss the rest of the season

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqBnt_0es3k3A900

Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner — out since mid-January with a left foot stress reaction — will miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Turner has made good progress in his recovery, but the Pacers have only seven games left and will miss the playoffs.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers center Myles Turner (foot) will not return this season indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar11:32 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers announce that Myles Turner is out for the season. He’s been out since January 14 with a stress reaction in his left foot.

“We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season,” Kevin Pritchard said. – 11:05 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner being ruled out for rest of season: es.pn/3LqgD3710:57 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner — out since mid-January with a left foot stress reaction — will miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Turner has made good progress in his recovery, but the Pacers have only seven games left and will miss the playoffs. – 10:32 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play tomorrow vs. the #Hawks.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 5:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (illness) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play against the #Raptors.

Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 6:02 PM

James Boyd: #Pacers big man Myles Turner via his Instagram story: “First Practice Bayck 🤟🏾” Rick Carlisle said Turner, who has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in left foot, did about 30 minutes of non-contact work today. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022

James Boyd: Myles Turner did “30 minutes of non-contact work” today at practice, per Rick Carlisle. He added that Turner is “inching forward a little bit each day.” Still no timeline on his return. T.J. McConnell’s right wrist is getting better, but “that’s a week-to-week thing.” #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022

Myles Turner has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in his left foot, but the Pacers starter is getting closer to a return, according to an update he provided Thursday. Turner posted a video of himself on his Instagram story that shows him running the length of the court, catching a pass and then scoring a layup. The caption Turner added is “Day 1 of running” with a smiling emoji. The 6-foot-11 big man also shared another clip of himself doing defensive slides at what appears to be a Pistons practice facility. -via Indianapolis Star / March 5, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Has Myles Turner Already Played Final Game With Indiana Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers have decided to rule out Myles Turner for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season as they face no outlook to earn a playoff appearance. Turner, who has been recovering from a stress reaction in his foot, has not appeared in a game since the Pacers’ 112-94 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 14. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 42 appearances.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tyronn Lue’s surprising admission on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell

LOS ANGELES – Gas prices in Los Angeles are among the highest in the nation. If you’re running low on gas, you’ll have to fill up at a deep cost. Like most people in SoCal, the LA Clippers are running on ‘E,’ and head coach Tyronn Lue is hoping his team can regain that fuel, power through the final three weeks of the season, and get some firepower back in the lineup.
NBA
KTVZ

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and two blocks to help Memphis win its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Melton was 8 of 11 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Milwaukee dropped into a tie for third with Boston in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Philadelphia and Miami. Morant is nursing a sore right knee.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Ricky Rubio
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night. Jokic, who pulled down 12 rebounds, made all six of his shots from the floor and all six of his free throws in the second half as the Nuggets managed to split the season series with the Thunder 2-2.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks back on the road for matchup with Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks will be back on the road on Monday evening for a matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers. The Hawks enter play on Monday as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Indiana sits in the cellar of the East, and is losers of seven of their last ten games as much of their roster is injured.
NBA
The Associated Press

Bogdanovic scores 29, Hawks beat Pacers 132-123

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123 on Monday night. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and a season-high 16 assists.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Espn#Indystar#Wojespn#Es Pn 3lqgd37#The Hawks
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Pacers Trade Is Focused On Myles Turner

Getting ready for the start of the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have a chance to win their first playoff series since 2011 when they went on to win their one and only NBA championship. Dallas has quickly become one of the best defensive teams in the league, however, their offense...
NBA
FOX Sports

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ime Udoka: Celtics' center Robert Williams III to have surgery on meniscus tear; may return in 2nd round or later of playoffs

The good news about Robert Williams III’s meniscus injury? There’s a chance he could return according to Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. “He has some optimism he can return” before the potential end of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, related the Celtics coach ahead of the team’s road tilt with the Toronto Raptors Monday evening.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy