Myles Turner to miss the rest of the season

#Pacers center Myles Turner (foot) will not return this season indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:32 AM

Pacers announce that Myles Turner is out for the season. He’s been out since January 14 with a stress reaction in his left foot.

“We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season,” Kevin Pritchard said. – 11:05 AM

ESPN story on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner being ruled out for rest of season: es.pn/3LqgD37 – 10:57 AM

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner — out since mid-January with a left foot stress reaction — will miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Turner has made good progress in his recovery, but the Pacers have only seven games left and will miss the playoffs. – 10:32 AM

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play tomorrow vs. the #Hawks.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 5:52 PM

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (illness) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play against the #Raptors.

Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 6:02 PM

James Boyd: #Pacers big man Myles Turner via his Instagram story: “First Practice Bayck 🤟🏾” Rick Carlisle said Turner, who has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in left foot, did about 30 minutes of non-contact work today. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022

James Boyd: Myles Turner did “30 minutes of non-contact work” today at practice, per Rick Carlisle. He added that Turner is “inching forward a little bit each day.” Still no timeline on his return. T.J. McConnell’s right wrist is getting better, but “that’s a week-to-week thing.” #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022

Myles Turner has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in his left foot, but the Pacers starter is getting closer to a return, according to an update he provided Thursday. Turner posted a video of himself on his Instagram story that shows him running the length of the court, catching a pass and then scoring a layup. The caption Turner added is “Day 1 of running” with a smiling emoji. The 6-foot-11 big man also shared another clip of himself doing defensive slides at what appears to be a Pistons practice facility. -via Indianapolis Star / March 5, 2022