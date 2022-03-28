ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Austin Pack

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePack has played the past two seasons with Charlotte Independence. In 2021, Pack made twenty starts, recording six clean sheets and fifty-one saves. He started in goal for three of four matchups between Charlotte...

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB and key Oregon target to visit Eugene for Ducks’ spring game

When Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning laid out his recruiting plan for the spring, it centered around getting some of the best athletes in the nation to Eugene on April 23rd for the spring game. It was in that setting that Lanning wanted to show the nation what Oregon could be, and wow the recruits with the energy of Autzen Stadium. It looks like Lanning is going to get his wish, with news coming out that 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the third-best unsigned QB in the 2023 class, will be coming to Eugene for a visit that weekend. RelatedWhere does Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Shocks Fans With Pregnancy News

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are reeling after the shocking reveal that cast member Memphis was pregnant. This show's season has followed Memphis as she journeyed to Tunisia to meet her online suitor Hamza, and the two wed after two weeks. On Sunday's episode, Memphis...
TV & VIDEOS

