Texans upgrade defense, rushing attack in latest Draft Wire three-round mock

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Houston Texans have five picks in the top-100 of the 2022 NFL draft, which should help them find an identity and build for the future.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest three-round mock, the Texans’ emphasis in the first three rounds is to fix their defense and also bolster their run game.

At No. 3 overall, Houston takes Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kyle Hamilton should get strong consideration here, but Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on getting pressure with the front four, which means there’s a more pressing need for an impact pass rusher off the edge. Thibodeaux brings ideal athleticism and explosiveness to a premium position, and concerns about his motor or love of the game are comical.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton goes No. 7 overall to the New York Giants — just six picks before the Texans have a shot to take him with their No. 13 overall pick, a gift from the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans use their extra Round 1 selection to take Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.

Laremy Tunsil has the left tackle spot locked down, but the Texans need an upgrade on the other side. Penning still needs to refine his technique and improve his consistency, but he’s got a rare combination of size and athleticism for the position, giving him plenty of potential once he polishes up his game.

If the Texans take Penning, or any other tackle in the first round, it signals they are kicking Tytus Howard inside to play guard for the final year of his contract.

Houston uses their second-round pick (No. 37 overall) to take Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon. At No. 68 overall in Round 3, the Texans take a local product in Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. With Houston’s extra third-round pick (No. 80 overall) thanks to their trade with the New Orleans Saints, the Texans take Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

Has Nick Saban offered his last starting quarterback?

Has Nick Saban offered a recruit the opportunity to become the GOAT’s last starting quarterback? There are multiple appropriate responses to the question. An immediate retort is using ‘Saban’ and ‘last’ in the same sentence is Crimson Tide heresy. While nothing or no one lasts forever, many Alabama fans are unwilling to contemplate an end to Nick Saban’s reign in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning wants his Tom Brady retirement gift back

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback apparently served some wine before it’s time. The hilarity between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady continues. During his amazing enshrinement speech last August in Canton, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning touched on many subjects. With his rival and friend Tom Brady in attendance, he spoke of seven-time Super Bowl champion (and counting?) and his eventual speech (possibly posted to Instagram) coming his first year of eligibility in the year 2035.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency: Here are all of the moves and changes the Cowboys have made so far

The second weekend of free agency has just about come and gone and it was hardly as eventful as the first one for the Dallas Cowboys. When last weekend was just beginning the Cowboys finally dipped their toes into the pool of external free agency by signing wide receiver James Washington and defensive end Dante Fowler. Dallas is notoriously ‘more’ active during the second and third waves of free agency, but with the hourglass tipping over for that period to finally begin they have remained on the sidelines.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

