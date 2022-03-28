Texans upgrade defense, rushing attack in latest Draft Wire three-round mock

The Houston Texans have five picks in the top-100 of the 2022 NFL draft, which should help them find an identity and build for the future.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest three-round mock, the Texans’ emphasis in the first three rounds is to fix their defense and also bolster their run game.

At No. 3 overall, Houston takes Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kyle Hamilton should get strong consideration here, but Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on getting pressure with the front four, which means there’s a more pressing need for an impact pass rusher off the edge. Thibodeaux brings ideal athleticism and explosiveness to a premium position, and concerns about his motor or love of the game are comical.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton goes No. 7 overall to the New York Giants — just six picks before the Texans have a shot to take him with their No. 13 overall pick, a gift from the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans use their extra Round 1 selection to take Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.

Laremy Tunsil has the left tackle spot locked down, but the Texans need an upgrade on the other side. Penning still needs to refine his technique and improve his consistency, but he’s got a rare combination of size and athleticism for the position, giving him plenty of potential once he polishes up his game.

If the Texans take Penning, or any other tackle in the first round, it signals they are kicking Tytus Howard inside to play guard for the final year of his contract.

Houston uses their second-round pick (No. 37 overall) to take Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon. At No. 68 overall in Round 3, the Texans take a local product in Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. With Houston’s extra third-round pick (No. 80 overall) thanks to their trade with the New Orleans Saints, the Texans take Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett.