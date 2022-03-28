ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Waldie Hired As Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former foster care kid from the Southwest, Howard Waldie comes to the City of Myrtle Beach from the City of Virginia Beach, where he served as senior analyst for the Office of Performance & Accountability. His expansive knowledge and experience with city development, strategic planning, process innovation and service improvements...

myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Cleveland Names New Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has named Froilan Roy C. Fernando as the city’s chief innovation and technology officer (CITO). As CITO, Fernando will oversee the development, execution and coordination of technology to improve the user experience for municipal functions and everyday interactions for residents, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
CLEVELAND, OH
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Fire Department unveils new ambulances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New state-of-the-art ambulances will soon hit the streets of Myrtle Beach. Officials say the two new rigs are equipped with a self-lifting stretcher loader, exterior compartments for turnout gear and the newest technology. They will replace two older ambulances that have more than 15,000...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is always a fun, family-friendly getaway with 60 miles of beachfront, celebrity-designed golf courses, and endless outdoor activities. But don't sleep on the city's culinary scene, which has its fair share of buffets and seafood shacks, but also old-school Italian spots, no-frills barbecue joints, Mexican cantinas, and even creative vegetarian and gluten-free eateries. Whether you're craving a Southern meat-and-three, a giant slice of pizza, or fancy seafood with an ocean view, these 15 restaurants are the best in the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FITSNews

Sentences Handed Down In Myrtle Beach Cartel Bust Case

Thirty gang members and drug trafficking associates in Horry County, South Carolina who were linked by federal prosecutors to a Mexican cartel have pleaded guilty to an array of charges, according to a release from the office of interim U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. Talk about timing, huh?. Right as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

Rivian Hires Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) (“Rivian”) today announced the hiring of Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer, effective June 1st, 2022. Frank most recently held the position of President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International. He will be based in Normal, IL, and will report directly to Rivian’s Chief Executive Officer, RJ Scaringe. Klein succeeds Rod Copes, who retired from the position last year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Chief Innovation Officer#Rutgers University#Arizona State University#Program Management Office
Des Moines Business Record

UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Dunedin plans a $30 million addition to its thriving downtown

DUNEDIN —The pandemic didn’t scare Joeseph Kokolakis. In April 2020, as the coronavirus was shutting down the world, the president of Kokolakis Contracting still applied to build an apartment, retail and hotel project in the east end of downtown. With its downtown core one of the most vibrant in Tampa Bay, the city is still trying to make the eastern edge, known as the Gateway, more walkable and lively.
DUNEDIN, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Lifestyle Communities sues Worthington over stalled United Methodist Children’s Home project

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Lifestyle Communities is taking its fight with the city of Worthington over the United Methodist Children’s Home property to court. The developer is seeking damages to be determined by a jury, as well as multiple declarations that the city’s actions related to the project were unconstitutional, unlawful […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy