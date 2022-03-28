ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

College of Pharmacy Class of 2023 Receives Pins, Transitions to Patient Care

By Benjamin Waldrum
 1 day ago

March 28, 2022 | The UAMS College of Pharmacy held its annual Academy of Student Pharmacists Professional Pinning Ceremony on March 4, celebrating third-year students as they transition from in-class instruction to direct patient care for their final year of pharmacy school. After two years of virtual festivities due...

