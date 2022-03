It's been nearly two years since Dr Disrespect was unexpectedly banned from Twitch. To date, the reason behind Doc's ban remains shrouded in mystery as no reason for his termination has been disclosed by Twitch. Even the Doc himself has expressed that he is unaware of why he was permanently ousted from the platform. And though there are probably some Twitch rules that could explain it, this full-disclosure policy did not exist in June 2020, the time when Doc was banned from the platform. Plus, bans are nothing new on Twitch and aren't often permanent. Many Twitch streamers have been banned for violating Twitch's terms of service, only to come back at a later date. However, Doc never returned, and instead went over to YouTube and its competing streaming platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO