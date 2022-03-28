ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 Best Single Malt Scotches for 2022

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z40yn_0es3iB4I00 In the world of brown liquors, single malt scotch whisky has managed to hold sway over the public imagination the world over. Generally more expensive and sought-after than its cousins across the pond (like bourbon and Canadian whisky), scotch is a magical elixir that’s the subject of fierce devotion among those who love it.

In order to be called a single malt scotch, the whisky must be made at a single distillery using a pot still; it must be made from a mash made entirely of malted barley; and it must age in oak casks for at least three years. And, of course, it must be made in Scotland (though there are now single malts being made in Ireland, the U.S., and elsewhere around the world; they’re just not scotch).

While adhering to these parameters, there’s still plenty of room for creativity. Some scotch whiskies spend just a few years in barrels; some spend decades. Some are bottled at 40 to 45 percent alcohol; some are bottled at “cask strength” upwards of 60 percent. You’ll also notice that many scotches (especially from the island of Islay) are smoky; this is because the sprouting (germination) of the malted barley must be stopped by applying heat, and many distilleries burn dried peat as the fuel. Contrary to popular belief, not all scotches are peated; if you think you’re not a scotch fan, try one that’s unpeated and you might change your mind. (If you’re more of a bourbon fan, these are the 25 best bourbons in the U.S. right now .)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the 32 best single malt scotch whiskies for 2022 by reviewing the results of the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge , a weeks-long multi-part event covering a wide range of spirits, judged by panels including spirits writers, bartenders, consultants, and other experts in the field.

Click here to see the 32 best single malt scotches for 2022

Our list includes all the single malts rated 95 points or higher. Within each scoring group, whiskies were ranked according to price, with the less expensive ones placing higher. In one case there was a tie in score and price, noted as such. Prices were suggested retail prices for a 750 ml bottle as of mid-2021, and may have changed since the judging and may vary from state to state and in some cases from store to store. (For scotch, bourbon, and other whisky/whiskey types, also tasted by judges at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, these are the best whiskies under $50 for 2022 ).

There’s a whole world (or rather, a whole country) of single malt scotch out there. Some are young, some are super-aged; some have a higher proof than others; some are smoky; some are far more affordable than others. Some cost about the same as any good kind of spirits, while others are priced strictly in collectible territory. Note that the highest-rated examples in this list are by no means always the most expensive ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26S0bX_0es3iB4I00

32. The Scotch Malt Whiskey Society Cask No 76.148 Grilled Lemon-Garlic Elk Steak 1987 32-year-old Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 51.6%
> Price: $1,195

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qr5gT_0es3iB4I00

31. Mortlach Cowie's Blue Seal 20-year-old Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 43.4%
> Price: $220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl8qh_0es3iB4I00

30. Lagavulin 12-year-old Islay
> Score: 95
> ABV: 56.4%
> Price: $199.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAiLq_0es3iB4I00

29. GlenDronach Allardice 18-year-old
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rC5bK_0es3iB4I00

28. Oban 18-year-old Highland
> Score: 95
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $175

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvSKo_0es3iB4I00

27. anCroc 24-year-old Highland
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $159

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ORQ5_0es3iB4I00

26. Craigellachie 17-year-old Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $149.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Epnex_0es3iB4I00

25. Glen Grant 18-year-old Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $134.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP6Ib_0es3iB4I00

24. Lagavulin 16-year-old Islay
> Score: 95
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $89.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qkOO_0es3iB4I00

23. Tobermory 12-year-old Mull
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46.3%
> Price: $84.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MILOz_0es3iB4I00

22. (tie) Highland Park Cast Strength Orkney
> Score: 95
> ABV: 63.3%
> Price: $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgtlG_0es3iB4I00

21. (tie) Glenrothes Whisky Maker's Cut Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 48.8%
> Price: $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCSzO_0es3iB4I00

20. Oban 14-year-old Highland
> Score: 95
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjw1n_0es3iB4I00

19. Talisker 10-year-old Skye
> Score: 95
> ABV: 45.8%
> Price: $69.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MiaG_0es3iB4I00

18. Lagavulin 8-year-old Islay
> Score: 95
> ABV: 48%
> Price: $68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDZ6X_0es3iB4I00

17. Kilchoman Machir Bay Islay
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $64.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uil7W_0es3iB4I00

16. Benriach The Twelve 12-year-old Speyside
> Score: 95
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBM72_0es3iB4I00

15. Deveron 12-year-old Highland
> Score: 95
> ABV: 40%
> Price: $44.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1babgu_0es3iB4I00

14. Bunnahabhain 25-year-old Islay
> Score: 96
> ABV: 46.3%
> Price: $699.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGrTC_0es3iB4I00

13. Highland Park 21-year-old Orkney
> Score: 96
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $384.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alNV7_0es3iB4I00

12. Highland Park Viking Pride 18-year-old Orkney
> Score: 96
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmYmP_0es3iB4I00

11. Port Askaig 110-proof Islay
> Score: 96
> ABV: 55%
> Price: $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkaNf_0es3iB4I00

10. Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or Sauternes Rare Cask Finish Highland
> Score: 96
> ABV: 46%
> Price: $76.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoCC5_0es3iB4I00

9. Bunnahabhain Toiteach A Dha Islay
> Score: 96
> ABV: 46.3%
> Price: $74.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXAFt_0es3iB4I00

8. Port Charlotte Heavily Peated 10-year-old
> Score: 96
> ABV: 50%
> Price: $69.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIN8x_0es3iB4I00

7. Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Reserve 14-year-old Speyside
> Score: 96
> ABV: 43%
> Price: $49.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tvhx_0es3iB4I00

6. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No. 12.43 Desire Lines 1991 28-year-old Speyside
> Score: 97
> ABV: 54.8%
> Price: $545

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aAwo_0es3iB4I00

5. Ardbeg Wee Beastie 5-year-old Islay
> Score: 97
> ABV: 47.4%
> Price: $46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5IXX_0es3iB4I00

4. Talisker 18-year-old Skye
> Score: 98
> ABV: 45.8%
> Price: $248

3. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Smoky Maritime Hit Distillery 10 Small Batch Release 7-year-old Islay
> Score: 98
> ABV: 58.6%
> Price: $140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzTmt_0es3iB4I00

2. Glenturret Peak Smoke 10-year-old Highland
> Score: 98
> ABV: 50%
> Price: $59.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflkN_0es3iB4I00

1. Kilchoman Machir Bay Cask Strength Islay
> Score: 99
> ABV: 58.6%
> Price: $74.99

