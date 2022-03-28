ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Believes Economy Will Crush High Deficit Problem

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N6km_0es3i7cd00 It is one of the oldest stories in American federal budget history. High deficits will be decreased by a better economy. Gross domestic product improvements, and the right mix of taxes, will drive up federal receipts. President Biden said as much as he introduced his own new budget :

My Administration is on track to reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous Administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history. That’s the direct result of my Administration’s strategy to get the pandemic under control and grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.


If only it could be this easy. History says it is not. Biden hopes to place higher taxes on people who make more than $100 million a year and on some corporations. Both groups have long histories of finding ways to decrease these burdens.

The administration expects GDP to rise from $22.4 trillion in fiscal 2021 to $25.6 trillion in fiscal 2023. Clearly, this assumes that inflation will not trigger a major slowdown in consumer spending, which has often been a primary cause of recessions. Another assumption is that the deficit as a percentage of GDP will drop from 12.4% in 2021 to 4.5% in 2023. A move of that magnitude may not be unprecedented but must be extremely rare. While a decline in expenditures is a major part of the budget math, so is an extraordinary rise in federal receipts, primarily from taxes. The forecast is that these will rise from just above $4.0 trillion in 2021 to over $4.6 trillion in 2023.

At this moment, the short-term economic future is more in question than in most years. In part, this is because of trouble in the global economy, which comes down largely to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This could roil the world's financial future for months, if not longer, as it further locks up the global supply chain, particularly for oil, gasoline and grain. Is Biden right? No matter how many people he employs in the Office of Management and Budget, no one could possibly know.

Comments / 102

Melanin Free Gluten
1d ago

Biden is crushing America. He’s doing it on purpose with his liberal friends. They think if they destroy our free market system, Americans will embrace socialism as the cure. But first he has to wreck the country. Fact.

Robert Johnson
1d ago

How many jobs are you planning to cut joe that’s the real question because the price of food and fuel, Electricity water and other necessities are definitely not going down

cram it clowny
1d ago

We will be as bad off as we were during the carter administration joe and company have no idea what it’s doing yellen is an ibicile

