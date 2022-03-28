ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Will Hear Lawsuit Over Whether Warhol Committed Copyright Infringement

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zenlQ_0es3i35j00

Click here to read the full article.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would review a closely watched copyright infringement lawsuit that pits the Andy Warhol Foundation against the photographer Lynn Goldsmith. The Court’s decision could have major implications for “fair use” of copyrighted materials in art.

Few cases related to contemporary art have ever been heard by the Supreme Court.

In 1984, Warhol used a 1981 photograph that Goldsmith had taken of the pop star Prince as the basis for a series of paintings. Goldsmith’s picture of Prince was shot on assignment for Newsweek . On commission for Vanity Fair , Warhol used the photograph as a reference, allegedly without Goldsmith’s knowledge of the project. She claimed decades later that Warhol had committed copyright infringement by using it.

The Warhol Foundation’s lawsuit has already been considered a major one. Whatever decision the Supreme Court makes on the suit is likely to prove decisive, as it will clarify what constitutes “fair use” for artists who rely on appropriated ready-made images in their practices, a notoriously sticky artistic strategy that has landed figures like Jeff Koons and Richard Prince in court previously.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to grant review in this case,” Roman Martinez, a lawyer for the firm Latham’s Supreme Court & Appellate Practice, which is representing the Warhol Foundation, said in a statement. “The ‘fair use’ doctrine plays an essential role in protecting free artistic expression and advancing core First Amendment values.”

The case was initiated in 2017 when the Warhol Foundation preemptively sued Goldsmith in New York with the aim of getting a ruling that the Pop artist had not committed copyright infringement with his “Prince Series.” The Southern District Court of New York ruled in the foundation’s favor in 2019.

But Goldsmith appealed the case and registered a legal win in 2021, when the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said that said that her photograph was the “recognizable foundation” for the “Prince Series” paintings. Basing his decision on the visual qualities of the Warhol paintings, Judge Gerald Lynch said that Warhol may have changed the look of some parts of Goldsmith’s portrait—the color tones, for example—but that he had not done so in a “transformative” way.

By the end of last year, the Warhol Foundation had begun to seek a Supreme Court review of the case.

The news comes amid a period of heightened interest in Warhol. Netflix recently released a documentary series about the artist, titled The Andy Warhol Diaries , and Christie’s revealed plans last week to auction a $200 million portrait of Marilyn Monroe by him that could become one of the most expensive artworks ever sold.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 8

If you enjoy reading articles from
ARTnews
ARTnews

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

483K+

Views

Follow ARTnews and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol's 1987 death was “fair use” of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling. The case will be argued sometime after the court begins its new term in October.Warhol created a series of 16 artworks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Prince
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Warhol
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Marilyn Monroe
NPR

Are Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings All Politics?

Wednesday was the third day of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, but senators spent much of their time rehashing familiar lines of questioning. Republicans doubled down on charges Jackson is "soft on crime." And Jackson, like most nominees since Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did not comment on any potential issues that could come before the court. In an era of deep polarization, are the hearings just for show?
CONGRESS & COURTS
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Copyright Infringement#Appellate Court#Newsweek#Vanity Fair#The Warhol Foundation#The Supreme Court
The Week

Melinda French Gates says she made clear to Bill Gates she 'did not like' him meeting with Epstein

Melinda French Gates has opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates and the role his relationship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played in it. In an interview with CBS This Morning, French Gates was asked about her ex-husband's multiple meetings with Epstein and whether this played a role in their divorce. She said "many things" led to their marriage ending but that she did not approve of these meetings.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs Former Sotheby’s Old Masters Specialist as Category Sees Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Several months after announcing his departure from Sotheby’s in May, Andrew Fletcher has been appointed as Christie’s global head of the house’s Old Masters department. He will be based in London. “After 20 years there, it was time for something new,” Fletcher told ARTnews. Fletcher joins Christie’s after nearly two decades at Sotheby’s, where he most recently served as head of the Old Masters painting department in Europe. During his tenure there, he also helped develop the Old Masters market in Asia. Amid the disruption to the market brought by the pandemic, Fletcher spearheaded a London...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover Strange Jaguar Surrounded By Starfish at Aztec Site

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists associated with Mexico’s National Institute of Archaeology and History (INAH) made a strange discovery earlier this month at the Templo Mayor, the temple complex at the center of Mexico City, formerly ancient capital of Tenochtitlan. The INAH archaelogists uncovered a ritual offering of starfish, about 160 in total, enveloping the skeleton of a jaguar, according to a recent video released by the institute.  Like the majority of the offerings found at the Templo Mayor, the starfish were dedicated to the two-sided god Huehueteotl-Xiuhtecuhtli, who represents both water and fire, agriculture and war. The starfish...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
Atlantic City Press

Hearing opens for Biden's Supreme Court nominee

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday opened the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court. Jackson, 51, is to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators. Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy