ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, IN

Sheridan man dies in crash involving SUV, semi

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJjxM_0es3hXHF00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Sheridan man died in a Hamilton County crash Monday morning, police say.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 236 th Street and Six Points Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the crash involved an SUV and a semi truck. The semi was heading west on 236 th Street while the SUV was southbound on Six Points Road. Police said it appeared the front of the semi hit the driver’s side door of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 76-year-old Claude V. Burtron of Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Boone County man arrested after investigation into wife’s disappearance

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man faces a murder charge after an investigation into his wife’s disappearance. On Friday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Friday after 41-year-old Elizabeth Wilhoite’s coworker said she didn’t show up to work. After responding to the house for a welfare check, they started searching for Elizabeth. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Hamilton County, IN
Sheridan, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Accidents
Hamilton County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man dies after striking brick wall on MLK Street

CORRECTION: Police previously stated the deceased was an adult woman. On Friday, police corrected this by stating the driver of the Infiniti was an adult man. —————————————- INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street that claimed the life of one man Thursday morning. According to the Indianapolis […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Fox 59
FOX59

Indy man dies in 2-vehicle crash on 465

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police is currently investigating the crash in which one man, 53-year-old James Simison of Indianapolis, died. A preliminary investigation revealed that around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Simison was driving his 2018 Ford Transit van off of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

17-year-old killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Tippecanoe County killed a teenager on Monday afternoon. According to the Tipp. Co. sheriff’s office, two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 North at County Road 600 North. They say Rebekah Knox, 17, of Otterbein, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy