Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday’s highly anticipated Elite 8 matchup between UNC and Jersey’s own Saint Peter’s Peacocks. It’s great to hear Dickie V’s voice again after several weeks of vocal rest following his an operation during his bout with cancer. Ahead of tip-off, Vitale revealed his pick for who will move on to the Final Four. And he might disappoint a few folks from his home state.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO