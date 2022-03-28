ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Veteran KMOX Broadcaster Charlie Brennan announces retirement

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3re3s6_0es3fLZf00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - After nearly 34 years at the Voice of St. Louis, host Charlie Brennan, announces plans to sign off. "It's time," Brennan told listeners Monday morning. Brennan's last show on KMOX will be May 12th.

Brennan was hired by KMOX General Manager Robert Hyland to work evenings and weekends in 1988. Within two years, he began working the mid-morning shift where he has been heard ever since.

Brennan, inducted into the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame in 2009, was
named “One of the Most Influential St. Louisans” five years in a row by The St.
Louis Business Journal. He is also an author. His fourth book, Only in St. Louis: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales , is in its fourth printing. The show host has a history of leading community efforts in the St. Louis region.

In January, Brennan led a big clean up of the trash surrounding The
Firefighter’s Memorial Statue in downtown St. Louis. This April, he is partnering with Bank of America and the St. Louis Cardinals to recruit volunteers to pick up litter on the region’s streets. Brennan’s reporting in 2021 on widespread trash and illegal dumping in Wellston, Missouri led to a major cleanup there by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. In May, Brennan himself led sixty businesses and individuals who collected 148 bags of trash on North Market in Wellston.

Brennan was also instrumental in forming an ad-hoc coalition of groups and
individuals to bring the historical exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the
Ride of Gay Rights” to a year-long tour of St. Louis after it was expelled from the Missouri State Capitol.

In 2020, Brennan launched a 4-day KMOX campaign raising $85,000 for Cardinal Children’s Hospital with assistance from actress Jenna Fisher, singer Michael McDonald, talk show host Andy Cohen, Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and comic Nikki Glazer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpP2v_0es3fLZf00
Veteran KMOX Broadcaster Charlie Brennan announces his retirement on air Monday, March 28, 2022 Photo credit Beth Coghlan/KMOX

Over the years he's helped raise funds and distribute supplies for flood victims both it the St. Louis region and other parts of the country; influenced legislation regarding traffic cameras, medical benefits, and food vendors; plus he's organized five campaigns sending care packages to troops serving overseas.

He has a long list of accolades and awards to his name. In 2016, Brennan won the St. Louis Magazine “A-List Readers’ ChoiceAward for Talk Show Hosts (non-sports)” with his colleague Debbie Monterrey. He was named to the St. Louis Magazine “2016 Power List: 100 People Who Are Shaping St. Louis”.

“The Charlie Brennan Show” was named “St. Louis’ Best AM Talk Show” in the 2016 Readers Poll of The Riverfront Times. Charlie ranks #65 in the the Top 100 U.S. Talk Show Hosts by Talkers Magazine. In addition, Brennan is a former recipient of the Press Club of St. Louis’ Media Person of the Year Award, the Downtown St. Louis Partnership’s Civic Betterment Award, the Jewish Community Relations Council’s Norman Stack Award, The American Society of Landscape Architects’ Civic Stewardship Award, the St. Louis Society of the Blind Jim Butler Award, and the St. Louis Restaurant Association’s Media Person of the Year.

Brennan is also “Provocateur” of KETC-TV’s “Donnybrook,” among the highest rated locally-produced talk shows on PBS.

@ 2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Jenna Fisher
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in Missouri

This billionaire asks his fans not to look him up on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. He says, "I've got better things to do. And frankly, so do you." He is an accomplished artist, engineer, and entrepreneur. His name is Jim McKelvey, and his net worth exceeds $4.2 billion, making him the fourth richest person in Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins

ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Veteran#Kmox Broadcaster#The Voice Of St Louis#Bank Of America#The St Louis Cardinals
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ledger-Enquirer

Retired Columbus broadcaster, former nightclub owner Al Fleming dies at 91

Al Fleming, the retired Columbus broadcaster known for his outspoken opinions and owner of the former Al Who’s nightclub, has died. Fleming died Sunday in Columbus Hospice after suffering a head injury from a fall at home March 5, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer. He was 91.
COLUMBUS, GA
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy