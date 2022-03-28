Angels' Kean Wong: Won't make Opening Day roster

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher will open the season as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher is starting at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies and could continue to see reps at the keystone at various points during the upcoming season, but the Angels appear committed to deploying the 27-year-old primarily at the other middle-infield spot. Since Fletcher appeared in 20 games at shortstop in 2021, he should already have eligibility at the spot in most fantasy leagues in advance of the upcoming season, but if he doesn't, it likely won't be long before managers are able to keep him active at either middle-infield position. Though the dual-position eligibility improves Fletcher's fantasy outlook, Maddon's decision to appoint Shohei Ohtani as the Angels' full-time leadoff man is a negative development. Fletcher has mainly batted out of the either the No. 8 or No. 9 spot in the order this spring against both left- and right-handed pitching.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO