Angels' Kean Wong: Won't make Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Angels reassigned Wong to their minor-league camp Monday. Wong received 66 plate appearances over 32 games with...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
Kean Wong
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Expects Dodgers To Have More Than 14 Pitchers On Opening Day Roster

As the MLB lockout extended into late February — and eventually early March — multiple Spring Training games were canceled for each team. With a shortened period to prepare for the regular season, MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) reportedly agreed to several rule changes that won’t officially go into effect until owners formally vote on them.
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Opening Day Rotation Will Include Andrew Heaney & Tony Gonsolin

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the top starting rotations in baseball last season, but heading into the offseason it was a major area concern for the team as both Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer were free agents. L.A. was able to re-sign Kershaw, but they lost Scherzer to...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Tough Decisions Ahead for LA and Opening Day Roster

We’re in the home stretch now! Opening day is less than two weeks away and it’s crunch time when it comes to making personnel decisions for the Dodgers and Dave Roberts. Opening day is set for Friday, April 8th and at the moment, we know who’s on the mound for the blue in Colorado. Moreover, roster wise much of the starting lineup, the bench, as well as the rotation and bullpen appear set. But there are some hard choices ahead for the final few spots to start the season.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent to MiLB camp

The Blue Jays reassigned Lawrence to their minor-league camp Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Lawrence is expected to report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2022 campaign. The 34-year-old last saw action in the majors with the Mariners in 2018, covering 23.1 innings over 11 relief appearances while posting a 7.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Locked in as Opening Day shortstop

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher will open the season as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher is starting at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies and could continue to see reps at the keystone at various points during the upcoming season, but the Angels appear committed to deploying the 27-year-old primarily at the other middle-infield spot. Since Fletcher appeared in 20 games at shortstop in 2021, he should already have eligibility at the spot in most fantasy leagues in advance of the upcoming season, but if he doesn't, it likely won't be long before managers are able to keep him active at either middle-infield position. Though the dual-position eligibility improves Fletcher's fantasy outlook, Maddon's decision to appoint Shohei Ohtani as the Angels' full-time leadoff man is a negative development. Fletcher has mainly batted out of the either the No. 8 or No. 9 spot in the order this spring against both left- and right-handed pitching.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Festa: Sent to minor-league camp

The Mariners reassigned Festa to minor-league camp Tuesday. Festa previously made 28 appearances for the Mariners between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he hasn't made it back to the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Festa showed an improved slider and increased velocity on his fastball during spring training, so he could be a candidate to rejoin the 40-man and active roster at some point if he excels at Triple-A Tacoma. Even in first year back from elbow surgery in 2021, Festa fared well at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 31 hitters over 21.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns to spring lineup

Trout went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored Monday in a Cactus League win over Oakland. Trout took three days away from camp at the end of last week in order to attend a funeral, and he played in a minor-league contest Sunday. The superstar outfielder was back in the big club's lineup for Monday's tilt and was able to log three plate appearances. Trout hit second behind Shohei Ohtani on Monday, which is expected to be a common lineup configuration for the Angels this season.
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Smith: Assigned to minor-league camp

Smith was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Smith, one of the prospects acquired from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, made a huge impression during his Cactus League appearances. He went 6-for-9 with two home runs, one double and five RBI over six spring games at the time he was assigned. Smith, who pressed for at-bats at third base, is expected to play all over the infield and center field while at Triple-A Round Rock.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Beginning season at Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Trammell broke camp with the big club in 2021, but after turning in a .160/.256/.359 slash line with a 42.1 percent strikeout rate across 178 plate appearances in multiple stints with Seattle, he didn't see any action with the Mariners after mid-July. Though his production at Tacoma was much better (.818 OPS, 22.9 K% in 323 plate appearances), he didn't mash at a level that made him a strong candidate to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster this time around. Trammell will thus return to Tacoma to begin the 2022 campaign, and his odds of getting an extended look in the majors will likely dim further once the Mariners are ready to give top prospect Julio Rodriguez a look in the big leagues.
