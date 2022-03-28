ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels' Davis Daniel: Sent back to minor-league camp

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Angels reassigned Daniel to their minor-league camp Monday. Though he netted an invitation for big-league camp, Daniel wasn't a realistic candidate to break camp with...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to the San Diego Padres

The Dodgers had some tough decisions to make during this Spring camp. With so many new names being added in, you knew that there were going to be some moves that fans didn’t love. That includes losing players that have been there for a while, and we lost one this week.
NESN

Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization. Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival. Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.
CBS Sports

Rays' Ford Proctor: Sent to minors

Proctor was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Proctor was in big-league camp with the Rays after being added to the 40-man roster in November, but he won't make the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old spent the 2021 campaign at Double-A Montgomery and hit .247/.383/.425 with 12 home runs, 54 runs and 48 RBI in 97 games.
CBS Sports

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent to minors

Faucher was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after splitting his 2021 season between Double and Triple-A. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen and racked up a 1.77 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 26:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings at Triple-A Durham to close the season. Though he won't begin the 2022 campaign in Tampa Bay, Faucher could contribute out of the bullpen at some point.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Inks MiLB deal with Brewers

Urena signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena spent last season in Detroit and appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with a 5.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 67:42 K:BB over 100.2 innings. The right-hander should report to big-league camp for the final stages of spring training, but he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Nashville since the Brewers have an established rotation.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
CBS Sports

Reds' Cristian Santana: Sent to minors

Santana was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday. Santana was a non-roster invitee in spring training, and he collected four hits across 10 plate appearances before being reassigned. He has yet to make his major-league debut but may get that chance in 2022 considering the lengthy injury history of Mike Moustakas (shoulder).
CBS Sports

Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Sent to minors

Rocchio was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday. Rocchio was added to Cleveland's 40-man roster in November and will now head to the minor-league side of spring training after opening with the big club. The 21-year-old shortstop, who is the Guardians' top prospect, received a promotion to Double-A Arkansas last season and hit .293/.360/.505 with six home runs, 34 runs, 30 RBI and seven stolen bases in 44 games.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds reassign players to minor league camp ahead of opening day

CINCINNATI — TheCincinnati Reds make roster moves after signing new free-agent outfielder. On Saturday, the Reds announced that they would be reassigning 15 players to minor league camp. The players that have been reassigned are as follows:. RHP (right handed pitcher) Zack Godley. RHP (right handed pitcher) Joel Kuhnel.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Sent to minors

Uceta was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. Uceta was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers in October and will open the 2022 campaign at Triple-A for the Diamondbacks. The 24-year-old had a 6.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 20.1 big-league innings last season and figures to join Arizona at some point this season.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Locked in as Opening Day shortstop

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher will open the season as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher is starting at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies and could continue to see reps at the keystone at various points during the upcoming season, but the Angels appear committed to deploying the 27-year-old primarily at the other middle-infield spot. Since Fletcher appeared in 20 games at shortstop in 2021, he should already have eligibility at the spot in most fantasy leagues in advance of the upcoming season, but if he doesn't, it likely won't be long before managers are able to keep him active at either middle-infield position. Though the dual-position eligibility improves Fletcher's fantasy outlook, Maddon's decision to appoint Shohei Ohtani as the Angels' full-time leadoff man is a negative development. Fletcher has mainly batted out of the either the No. 8 or No. 9 spot in the order this spring against both left- and right-handed pitching.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Assigned to minors

The Mariners reassigned Buchter to minor-league camp Tuesday. The demotion of outfielder Taylor Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma and reassignments of Buchter and right-hander Matt Festa leaves the Mariners with 42 players left at big-league camp as Opening Day approaches. Buchter spent the 2021 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 18 games for the big club and logging a 6.61 ERA over 16.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Starts at SS

Rojas started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a double in Monday's spring training game against the Dodgers. Rojas was the first to step in for injured shortstop Nick Ahmed (shoulder) and could be a permanent fill-in. Ahmed is considering all options -- anything to avoid surgery -- so there's a need to find someone to slot in at shortstop for the immediate future. Rojas was penciled in as the starter at third base, but there could be a bigger need at short. He started 39 games at shortstop in 2021.
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Wong: Sent to minors

Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Wong made six big-league appearances last season and was on the roster for the wild-card game, but he won't be with the team for Opening Day. He appeared in 50 games for Worcester last year and had a .730 OPS with eight home runs, 26 RBI and seven stolen bases.
