MLB

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Goes on 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Padres placed Pomeranz (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. San Diego's decision to place Pomeranz on...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to the San Diego Padres

The Dodgers had some tough decisions to make during this Spring camp. With so many new names being added in, you knew that there were going to be some moves that fans didn’t love. That includes losing players that have been there for a while, and we lost one this week.
Chicago Tribune

How — and where — do Michael Hermosillo, Clint Frazier and Rafael Ortega fit? Assessing the Chicago Cubs’ outfield logjam.

Michael Hermosillo drilled the ball to the left-center field gap at the Peoria Sports Complex and didn’t stop running. As Hermosillo’s helmet popped off coming around first base, San Diego Padres center fielder José Azocar mishandled fielding the ball. The error allowed Hermosillo to turn his double into a Little League home run, punctuated by getting hit on his left temple on the relay throw ...
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
News 12

Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
Yardbarker

Ketel Marte signs $76 million extension with Arizona Diamondbacks

An All-Star back in 2019, Marte has been an important cog in the desert. In 2019, he hit .329 with 32 homers, 92 RBI and a .981 OPS. While Marte has seen somewhat of a downtick in production when it comes to his power numbers, the Dominican Republic native continues to hit at a high level. Last season, he hit for a .318 average with a .377 OBP and .909 OPS.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Assigned to minors

The Mariners reassigned Buchter to minor-league camp Tuesday. The demotion of outfielder Taylor Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma and reassignments of Buchter and right-hander Matt Festa leaves the Mariners with 42 players left at big-league camp as Opening Day approaches. Buchter spent the 2021 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 18 games for the big club and logging a 6.61 ERA over 16.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Shifts to 60-day IL

Boyd (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd underwent flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow in September and isn't expected to be ready for game action until June, so it's not much of a surprise he'll open the season on the 60-day IL. The 31-year-old had a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:23 K:BB over 78.2 innings for Detroit last season, and he'll be in the mix for a rotation spot with San Francisco after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal in mid-March.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
CBS Sports

Padres' Luis Garcia: Expected to begin season on IL

Garcia is expected to begin the season on the 10-day injured list while he contends with a side injury that first surfaced during his Cactus League debut March 21, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. According to Cassavell, Garcia was able to play catch Monday, so his side injury doesn't look...
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Could platoon at DH

Tampa Bay plans to use Ramirez as the team's right-handed DH and occasional outfielder against lefty pitchers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez hit .268 with seven home runs last season, but he fared better against left-handed batters. He hit .288 with a .774 OPS against lefties, compared to .258 with a .665 OPS against righties. Ramirez was 37th in the majors last year with an average exit velocity of 91.3 mph but lacked plate discipline (3.9 BB%, 45.2 O-swing%). Tampa Bay must be banking that he can make better contact this season in a platoon role.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox trade for OF Adam Haseley, the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft

The Chicago White Sox added outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league pitcher McKinley Moore, the team announced Tuesday morning. Haseley, the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft, has a career .264/.322/.373 slash line with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 116 games during parts of three seasons with the Phillies. He bats and throws left-handed. He ...
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
