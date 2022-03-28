ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Just Hype x Youngs Teflon Team Up On New Streetwear Capsule

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his highly anticipated EP, All Eyes On Me Against The World, South London rap veteran Youngs Teflon has teamed up with Just Hype to release a collection that celebrates streetwear...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetwear#Capsule
Complex

Waka Flocka Addresses Video of Him Saying ‘I Need Some Chocolate on Stage’ Amid Group of Dancing Women

Waka Flocka has addressed the attention being placed on a recent twerking-centered stage moment during which he told an audience “I need some chocolate on stage.”. The footage in question, seen below, shows Waka standing on a stage’s DJ booth, mic in hand, as an assortment of fans dance around him. The brief clip comes to an end almost immediately after Waka’s remark, which was met with cheers from members of the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy”

Concepts continues its trip down music memory lane, making a must-needed stop in Bethel, NY. The year is 1969, and the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or commonly referred to as Woodstock, attracts over 400,000 and 32 music acts over a three-day span, marking one of the most significant moments in the history of live music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Seemingly Dirty Suedes Build Out This Forthcoming Nike Air Force 1

Even before “vintage” became a trend, distressed footwear was quite commonplace. Golden Goose, for example, is infamous for their faux-loved offerings, and even New Balance has followed in their example to an extent. Now, with the silhouette’s 40th anniversary as an excuse, Nike is also doing something similar with the Air Force 1, building out the shoe’s upper with seemingly worn suede.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
iheart.com

Lil Baby Teases New Music

Lil Baby has been busy lately. After shutting down the stage with DJ Khaled at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland last month, the Georgia native is ready to release new music. On Monday, March 14, Baby hit up his Twitter timeline to prepare his fans for new music....
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Rising Korean Brands TheOpen Product x 2000 Archives Join Forces on Spring Capsule

Rising Korean fashion brands TheOpen Product and 2000 Archives have teamed up on a capsule for the Spring 2022 season. For those unfamiliar with the two labels, TheOpen Product is one of South Korea’s buzziest names today, with global celebrity fans including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Helmed by sisters Boyoung and Jiyoung Kim, the brand has quickly grown for its chic knit sweaters, bolero tops and more. 2000 Archives, led by Hong Daeun and Yoon In, began as a label collecting vintage designer goods. The directors later launched their own designs, which are heavily influenced by 2000s fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Drake Releases 'Top Boy' x Nike NOCTA Alien Gortex Jacket

To celebrate the premiere of Top Boy Season 2, Drake, the Executive Producer and rights owner for the UK crime drama, has now dropped the first of a rumored apparel collection for the show. The Top Boy x. NOCTA Alien Gortex Jacket builds on the sportswear-street active look seen in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 1 “Blueprint”

Nike’s Air Max Day began in 2014 to celebrate the revolutionary technology’s 27th century. As 2022’s iteration inches closer, the brand has unveiled three headlining releases, which include the North America-exclusive Air Max 1 “Blueprint.”. Unveiled alongside pairs inspired by the Japanese ideology of wabi-sabi and...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy