Wellgosh Spotlights Transitional Pieces from Aries, Stüssy and More

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spotlighting Rains and Parra in its previous in-house lookbook, Wellgosh returns this week to showcase a selection of its best transitional pieces. Based out in Leicester, the menswear boutique has become the go-to for streetwear aficionados since its inception in 1988. From...

www.complex.com

In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment. Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

How to Wear Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trends

With spring less than a month away, it's time to start shedding those heavy coats, knits, and boots in favor of lighter-weight dresses, breezy tops, and easy footwear. When devising new ensembles, start from the ground up with three of spring's biggest shoe trends. Among our favorites are '90s-inspired square-toe mules, sleek and timeless loafers, and thick-soled sandals that effortlessly transition from the city to the coast—all are available from Sam Edelman. Each one is not solely for trend's sake; these leading shoe looks boast versatility and will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. Here, discover three outfits to kickstart your spring style.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Rihanna's Leather-Bra-and-Vest Look Is Peak '90s Grunge

Following appearances at Fashion Month where she attended the Dior show in a sheer lace slip, Off-White in a leather minidress, and Gucci swathed in purple fur, Rihanna is not slowing down. Every maternity style moment she executes is more memorable than the last. For an outing in Beverly Hills,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

Click here to read the full article. New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus. “This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection. Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kanye West and Rumored Girlfriend Chaney Jones Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfits and Matching Black Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West and his rumored girlfriend Chaney Jones make monochromatic dressing chic. The “Bound 2” rapper was spotted with Jones while the two were out and about in Miami today. For West’s outfit, he went with a black sleeveless tank top that had a flowy disposition. On the lower half, he threw on a pair of black skinny jeans that gave his outfit depth as it relates to proportions. When it comes to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Proves Her Loyalty to Leather

Figuring out your personal style can be an important moment in the life of the fashion-inclined, and lucky for Julia Fox, she had her style epiphany years ago, and she’s stayed true to the aesthetic ever since. Fox has been very outspoken about her past work as a dominatrix, and her go-to look has clearly been influenced heavily by this experience. Last month, she attended the Versace fashion week show in a full leather ensemble complete with a ponytail wrapped in “pleasure tape” to resemble a whip. Fox even told the New York Times she considers her aesthetic to be “dominatrix couture,” a fitting descriptor considering her affinity to leather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL

