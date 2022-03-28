ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Up to 18 inches: First wave of snow set to strike Colorado, second wave on the way

By Spencer McKee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hD99v_0es3e6JO00
Photo Credit: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow may land in parts of Colorado tonight through Wednesday evening.

The current projected snowfall map shows the deepest totals falling in the San Juan Mountain region and in the mountains surrounding Aspen, with big totals also expected near Winter Park and Steamboat Springs. The Front Range metro area is unlikely to see more than an inch in most spots.

See a map of the most likely scenario below and keep scrolling to see the less likely high-end snowfall scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORjni_0es3e6JO00
Map Credit: The National Weather Service.

In the less likely high-end snowfall scenario, a much larger portion of the San Juans gets up to 18 inches of snow, with at least half of a foot expected in most of the mountain region. This would be much more likely to result in travel issues, particularly along I-70. Conditions along the Front Range metro will remain relatively tame, though portions of the I-25 corridor between Colorado Springs and Denver could get six inches through Wednesday should this higher-end snowfall occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6hwM_0es3e6JO00
Map Credit: The National Weather Service.

Looking ahead, Colorado is expected to get more snow in the mountains from Thursday to Friday. While precipitation outlooks previously showed a drier end to the month and start to April, this period is now more likely to bring above-average precipitation to much of the state, at least through April 10.

Follow the National Weather Service online for additional updates.

