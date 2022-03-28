ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Couch 'Accidentally' Catches Fire, Causes $300,000 Worth Of Damage To Home

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMvTb_0es3dyUE00

Firefighters revealed a costly house fire in Oregon stemmed from flaming furniture , according to KMTR .

The Coos Bay Fire Department dispatched crews to a house fire on Crocker Street around 2 p.m. Friday (March 25). The North Bend Fire Department also responded to the scene, where flames were spewing from the front and north sides of the house. Fire officials added the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

"A working smoke alarm in the house alerted the occupants in time for all three to escape without injury," according to CBFD. "All three occupants were evaluated by Bay Cities Ambulance on scene. Three pets are unaccounted for at this time, but are believed to have also escaped the fire and smoke."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes and figured out what caused the fire. An investigation found that the flames accidentally started on a couch. No word on how the couch caught on fire in the first place.

Reporters say it's going to cost an estimated $300,000 for repairs and to replace personal belongings.

This isn't the only odd fire story to happen this year. Earlier this year, the public learned why an Oregon restaurant was shut down for months: freshly-washed towels suddenly going up in flames .

Comments / 4

Donna Barlow
1d ago

Bless the victims for their loss. Thank you for having a working smoke detector. I know they can be a pain if they go off with burnt toast, but you reminded me WHY I have one in the first place. Take care.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Accidents
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
North Bend, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
North Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
KX News

Bismarck home damaged in Thursday night fire

Bismarck firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the 200 block of West Avenue C. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of a room in a house and quickly extinguished the blaze. Damage was limited to the room in which the fire began. No one was injured in the blaze, which investigators […]
BISMARCK, ND
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Cbfd#Bay Cities Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KVAL

Florence man sentenced to prison for 270 months for manslaughter and hindering prosecution

FLORENCE, Ore. — A Florence man has been sentenced for manslaughter and hindering prosecution in a stabbing case that happened almost two years ago. Just after 12:30 a.m. on May 29, 2020, Lane County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report that a man had been stabbed in the chest while visiting with friends inside a camp trailer at a property south of Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
457
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy