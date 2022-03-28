ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

One Abortion Bill Moves Forward, Another One Dead

By Maryland Senate Republican Caucus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – On March 25, the Senate debated an extreme abortion bill (SB 890 – Abortion Care Access Act) for hours before it received preliminary approval and advanced to a third reader where a final vote is expected early next week. SB 890, the Abortion Care...

