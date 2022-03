By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – No charges will be filed in the death of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant shot nine times while camping with friends in Venango County. Venango County District Attorney Shawn White presented a report Tuesday that said Spencer’s death was justified by self-defense under the Castle Doctrine, known as “stand your ground.” Spencer was invited to go camping in December along the Allegheny River in Rockland Township by his friend, White said. When first responders were called to the scene by the shooter, the report said Spencer was found dead at the campsite along with...

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO