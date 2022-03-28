ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Special collection April 2 for computers, tires, ammunition and medication

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 20 hours ago

Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition and prescription medication from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at State Fair Park.

The drop-off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the arena. Enter the fairgrounds from May Avenue at Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Boulevard.

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only. Recyclers must bring their current City of Oklahoma City water bill stub for proof of residency.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility at 1621 S Portland Ave. accepts a wide variety of hazardous materials from residents’ homes year-round. The type of products accepted at the facility includes gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals and paint-related products. The facility is open from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility is operated by the Stormwater Quality Division of the Public Works Department. Visit okc.gov for a list of materials the facility accepts. For more information, call (405) 682-7038.

Media Contact

Derek Johnson

(405) 297-1517

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsdale Daily News

City of Hillsdale plans brush, leaf collection in April

The City of Hillsdale’s Department of Public Services will provide a one-time curbside residential collection of brush and leaves in April. This service is offered to city residents only. In order to facilitate a smooth operation, DPS has issued the following collection guidelines: Spring brush collection will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4. For...
HILLSDALE, MI
Register Citizen

Shelton to hold leaf collection in late April

SHELTON — The city has announced that leaves will be picked up curbside later next month. The pickup will run the week of April 25 to 29. Residents are asked to place the leaves in paper bags. The bags should be placed curbside on each individual’s regular trash collection day. Residents are also asked to keep the leaf bags apart from regular trash.
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
International Business Times

2 Women Buy $1.2 Million Worth Of Cheese, Beans And More In Food Stamp Fraud

Two Texas women have been sentenced to prison time for committing food stamp fraud amounting to $1.2 million in purchases. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to charges of conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Midland Daily News

EGLE awards funding for Manistee, Benzie counties for scrap tire collection

LANSING -- The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced it has awarded $674,000 in grants to fund 92 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups across the state. "Community events provide affordable, convenient, tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collections sites...
LANSING, MI
thecentersquare.com

Legislation to streamline permitting process for food trucks clears Georgia House

(The Center Square) – Proponents say legislation approved by the Georgia House would streamline the regulatory process for food trucks and could save business owners thousands of dollars a year. House Bill 1443 effectively would create a statewide permitting process for food trucks. Under the legislation, food truck operators...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Waste Collection#Tires#Hazardous Materials#Pesticides
The Intercept

Burning Tires Left Louisiana Prisoners With Migraines, Breathing Problems, and Minimal Medical Care

Brandon Moore knew something was off at Louisiana’s Raymond Laborde Correctional Center when he woke up to prison guards slamming windows shut in the middle of the night. By morning, a funny smell permeated the air and black smoke was pouring from a tire recycling facility next door. “It looked like the world was coming to an end,” recalled 35-year-old Sean Watts, who is also incarcerated at Laborde.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTEN.com

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Hiring A Medical Collection Agency In Florida

Originally Posted On: https://ffcc.com/blog/5-mistakes-to-avoid-when-hiring-a-medical-collection-agency-in-florida. Did you know that the market for debt collection agencies in the United States alone is expected to be worth more than $18.8 billion in 2022? That just goes to show how much demand there is for this valuable service. This makes a lot of sense when you stop to consider that without debt collection agencies, people and institutions would be a lot less likely to provide loans to people who need them.
FLORIDA STATE
News 8 WROC

Kinney Drugs installs medication collection kiosks across New York

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs has implemented new ways to collect unused medications across New York State. In partnership with the New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project, Kinney Drugs has installed medication collection kiosks in 22 of its stores in New York. Through these kiosks, all individuals will be permitted to […]
GOUVERNEUR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Rental car shortage affecting the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Experts say supply shortages around the world are still affecting car rental companies. This means while your car is in the shop, you might have a hard time finding a rental, or you might have to depend on others for rides. A mother in Springfield says she hasn’t had any luck finding […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Outdoor Life

GoGun Gas Pedal: A Game Changer for Handguns

We live in a time of plenty when it comes to customizing and accessorizing our firearms, and the GoGun Gas Pedal is a fine example of that. The performance we can squeeze out of our modern designs would flabbergast pistol shooters of decades past. Contemporary handgun designers approach their task with a completely different mindset about how a pistol is meant to be fired than those in the early 20th century. I don’t think John Browning envisioned IPSC or USPSA shooters blazing through ammunition as quickly as they can stuff magazines in their pistols.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

195
Followers
194
Post
280
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City , officially the City of Oklahoma City, and often shortened to OKC, is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The county seat of Oklahoma County, making it Oklahoma's largest municipality and metropolitan area by population.

Comments / 0

Community Policy